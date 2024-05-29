Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Bihar heat wave: 50 students faint in Sheikhpura due to high temperature, rushed to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Dos and don'ts of intermittent fasting

AI models dance in bikini on beach

5 side effects of not using sunscreen everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Car Crash: MLA's Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushan's Son's Convoy

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

In the 1955 classic Devdas, Dilip Kumar played Devdas, Suchitra Sen played Paro and Vyjayanthimala played Chandramukhi. Read on to know why Vyjayanthimala refused the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for Devdas.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2024, 04:26 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...
A still from the sets of Devdas
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1917, the Bengali romance novel Devdas revolves around the tragic love triangle between its titular character Devdas, a young man from a wealthy Bengali family, his childhood love Paro, a young woman from a middle-class Bengali family, and a courtesan named Chandramukhi.

There have been many cinematic adapations of Devdas in languages across India. One of the most popular among them is the 1955 film Devdas directed by Bimal Roy. Dilip Kumar, who was Roy's first choice for the titular character, played the lead role. The legendary filmmaker wanted Meena Kumari as Paro and Nargis as Chandramukhi, but both of them refused the film.

Meena Kumari's husband Kamal Amrohi, another popular director, laid down certain conditions for Bimal Roy, which the latter didn't agree to. And Nargis wanted to play Paro and hence, she refused the film. For Paro, Suchitra Sen came on board as she was a popular name in Bengali cinema and Devdas would have been her perfect launch vehicle in Bollywood. But Bimal's next two choices for Chandramukhi - Bina Rai and Suraiya - also refused him as they too wanted to play Paro's character.

Finally, Vyjayanthimala agreed to play Chandramukhi. With three superstars Dilip Kumar, Suchitra Sen, and Vyjayanthimala as the three leads, Devdas was a moderate success at box office, but later developed a cult status and is often counted among the finest Bollywood films.


Dilip Kumar as Devdas and Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi in Devdas

At the 4th Filmfare Awards in 1957, Dilip Kumar won the Best Actor award, Motilal won the Best Supporting Actor award, and Vyjayanthimala was announced as the Best Supporting Actress, but she refused to accept the award, as she believed her role was equivalent to Suchitra's and should have been considered among the leading actresses.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement