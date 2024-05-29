Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Radhika Merchant's makeup artist, whose client is Alia Bhatt, her fees is...

Radhika Merchant is not the only celebrity on Loveleen's client list; other notable people include Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan, Parineeti Chopra, Mrunal Thakur, and Kangana.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, and his future daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, have commenced on May 28. This is a grand affair for the Ambani family, with everyone, from daughters to daughters-in-law, showcasing their impeccable style. Among them, Shloka Mehta, the elder daughter-in-law of Nita Ambani, stands out as a true beauty queen.

However, the future choti bahu of Ambani's house is another true magnificent beauty. To enhance her beauty and look stunning during the second pre-wedding celebration, Radhika has chosen a bonafide makeup artist. She charges a whopping amount of money from her single client.

You must always be conscious of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, and his future spouse. She occasionally appears in a gorgeous gown and in a brightly coloured dress. Radhika looks stunning, though, with her makeup perfectly matched to her outfit, skin tone, and time of day. But who deserves the praise for ensuring that Radhika's every appearance is unforgettable? We are here to praise.

Loveleen Ramchandani, the makeup and hair artist behind Radhika's stunning looks, honed her craft at London's prestigious 'Delamar Academy of Makeup and Hair'. Her expertise extends beyond celebrity makeup, as she also works on commercials, weddings, and movies, showcasing her versatility and skill.

Loveleen charges 50,000 from one client, although now she is doing the makeup of Ambani's choti bahu, so she must be charging a very hefty amount. Loveleen is also an influencer; she posts and stays very active on her social media handles.