Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her views on the rising entourage cost in Bollywood.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 10:28 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Janhvi Kapoor talks about high entourage cost in Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited romantic sports drama Mr & Mrs. Mahi has finally hit the thetares. The actress is currently busy promoting the film and in a recent interview, she reacted to the rising entourage cost in Bollywood after Farah Khan's statement. 

In an interview with Indian Express, Janhvi Kapoor defended the high entourage cost in Bollywood and said, "But I’m of the belief that everyone on a film set is an artiste. I know I’m very protective of my team and I’d like to protect their rights. Being a producer’s daughter, however, I also know the kind of burden and pressure all these monetary things can put on a producer. It’s important to have an open dialogue with your makers.”

Janhvi further added that everyone who is a part of an actor’s crew does not work for money and said, “That if this is not the film where you can have all of this then you can make that adjustment and if this is the film where your team can get what you want then you give them that. I’m sure if you are working with people who care about the craft as much as you do… Sab log yaha sirf paiso ke liye kaam nahi kar rahe, kaam ke liye bhi kaam kar rahe hai. So I think it is easy to come to an understanding about these things."

Farah Khan had earlier shared her view about changing one thing in the film and said, The change I would like to bring about is that the entourage cost has become too much. An actress comes with nine people, an actor comes with eight people. That is a waste of resources. That cost is nowhere to be seen in the film! That needs to be controlled a bit. Woh producers pe bohot bhaari padta hai."

Mr & Mrs. Mahi is helmed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Production and also stars Rajkummar Rao. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in the movie Devara which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan and is scheduled to release on October 10.

