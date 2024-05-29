Twitter
Meet actress, who lost films to star kids, was insulted by on shoot; later worked in biggest Indian film, is worth...

Kriti Sanon, who is one of the top actresses in India, revealed that she lost big roles to star kids.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 04:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Meet actress, who lost films to star kids, was insulted by on shoot; later worked in biggest Indian film, is worth...
Kriti Sanon
People often say that it's tough for newcomers to make it in Bollywood because they often lose opportunities to star kids. Today, we're going to discuss the journey of an actress who defied the odds in Bollywood despite losing roles to star kids.

We are talking about Kriti sanon, who lost big roles to starkids and his left her frustrated

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Early life

Born on July 27, 1990, in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon comes from a Punjabi Hindu family. Her parents are Rahul Sanon, a chartered accountant, and Geeta Sanon, a physics professor at the University of Delhi. She has a younger sister named Nupur Sanon, who is also an actress. Sanon attended Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and later earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. Before entering acting, she briefly worked as a model.

Career

Sanon's acting journey began in 2014 with her debut in the Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine, where she starred opposite Mahesh Babu. Her portrayal earned praise despite her initial nervousness due to action scenes involving water. Her Hindi debut, Heropanti, alongside Tiger Shroff, brought her widespread recognition, winning her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Struggles:

In a candid conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about feeling disheartened at times during her career, expressing frustration over the perceived preferential treatment given to star kids in the industry. She said, "There was a phase where I was just very restless because I knew that I had way more potential than what I could portray in the opportunities that I had in front of me. I wanted something deeper. I wanted something where I could just show my potential as an actor way more."

Sanon's performance in Mimi (2021) marked a significant milestone in her career. Portraying the title role of an aspiring actress turned surrogate mother, Sanon garnered praise for her nuanced performance, despite the film's mixed reception. She received several accolades, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Lost opportunities to star kids 

She talked about the opportunities she lost better roles to star kids, she said, “I was getting frustrated because I was like, I know I can do it; I know I can kill it, but I don’t have it in front of me. At that point, I was also seeing some new faces, some of them belonging to the film background, coming in having not done anything and getting opportunities that I was like, how.…”

She added, “I always say this that as an actor ‘Aapko jitna ghada milega, utna hi aap bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko chota vessel diya jayega toh usme aap utna hi paani bhar sakte ho. Agar aapko bada diya jayega toh aap aur bhar sakte ho.’ (You can only fill a vessel with as much as it holds. If it’s small, you can only pour in so much water. If it’s big, you can pour in more.) So I was looking for that bada vessel for a very long time.”

When a choreographer yelled at her

While speaking to Curly Tales, she revealed, “My first ramp show, the choreographer, I have never worked with her again, she was very rude to me because I messed up the choreography. It was at some farmhouse and heels were getting stuck into the grass and it was my first time. Terrible. I started crying because she was scolding me in front of 50 models and very rudely. I was holding it for long but I cry the moment someone shouts at me." 

Sanon's portrayal of a surrogate mother in the comedy-drama Mimi (2021) earned her critical acclaim, winning her the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
