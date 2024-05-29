Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Bihar heat wave: 50 students faint in Sheikhpura due to high temperature, rushed to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Dos and don'ts of intermittent fasting

AI models dance in bikini on beach

5 side effects of not using sunscreen everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Car Crash: MLA's Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushan's Son's Convoy

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

HomeTelevision

Television

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

Jitendra Kumar talks about Panchayat season 3, why TVF shows work, and whether the series will return for season 4

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 29, 2024, 03:35 PM IST

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The much-awaited third season of Panchayat is finally here. The slice-of-life show chronicles the journey of a reluctant Panchayat secretary (Jitendra Kumar) in the fictitious village of Phulera in UP. Much-loved and even more-memed, the show has been a favourite of the masses. The show’s lead Jitendra Kumar talks about what makes it tick and spills the beans on the future of the show.

Panchayat is the brainchild of TVF, known for creating several such rooted shows. Jitendra, who has worked with TVF since its inception, talks about why shows like Panchayat work. “The characters connect with people because the stories are real,” he says about Panchayat and other TVF shows. “Personally, I always look forward to returning to the shoot of the Panchayat both because of the experience on sets and the story we tell,” Jitendra adds.

Third seasons are a rarity on Indian OTT scene. So when a show does reach that landmark, there are questions if an even rare season four would be possible too. Jitendra is ambiguous about this and says, “Makers may be able to better answer. But what I know is that there have been discussions about season 4 but there isn’t too much clarity on it. I got to hear the makers talk about it and realised there is some planning for the storyline. So hopefully, yes.”

But he does let one thing slip. The actor says, “There is a lot of scope because there are so many stories in the villages. Every time we go there (to shoot), we pick some new things and incidents that we can depict in Panchayat. There is no dearth of stories from the rural world that we can show in Panchayat. In fact, multiple seasons are possible.”

Panchayat seaso 3 also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, apart from Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in supporting roles. The third season began streaming on Prime Video from May 28.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement