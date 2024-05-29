Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

Jitendra Kumar talks about Panchayat season 3, why TVF shows work, and whether the series will return for season 4

The much-awaited third season of Panchayat is finally here. The slice-of-life show chronicles the journey of a reluctant Panchayat secretary (Jitendra Kumar) in the fictitious village of Phulera in UP. Much-loved and even more-memed, the show has been a favourite of the masses. The show’s lead Jitendra Kumar talks about what makes it tick and spills the beans on the future of the show.

Panchayat is the brainchild of TVF, known for creating several such rooted shows. Jitendra, who has worked with TVF since its inception, talks about why shows like Panchayat work. “The characters connect with people because the stories are real,” he says about Panchayat and other TVF shows. “Personally, I always look forward to returning to the shoot of the Panchayat both because of the experience on sets and the story we tell,” Jitendra adds.

Third seasons are a rarity on Indian OTT scene. So when a show does reach that landmark, there are questions if an even rare season four would be possible too. Jitendra is ambiguous about this and says, “Makers may be able to better answer. But what I know is that there have been discussions about season 4 but there isn’t too much clarity on it. I got to hear the makers talk about it and realised there is some planning for the storyline. So hopefully, yes.”

But he does let one thing slip. The actor says, “There is a lot of scope because there are so many stories in the villages. Every time we go there (to shoot), we pick some new things and incidents that we can depict in Panchayat. There is no dearth of stories from the rural world that we can show in Panchayat. In fact, multiple seasons are possible.”

Panchayat seaso 3 also stars Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, apart from Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in supporting roles. The third season began streaming on Prime Video from May 28.

