Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

2 children killed, 1 injured after car in Brij Bhushan Singh's son convoy hits bike

Sharjeel Imam granted bail by Delhi HC in 2020 sedition case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

Sex scandal accused Prajwal Revanna to return from Germany to Bengaluru tomorrow: Sources

7 Indian films that don't have intervals

Side effects of consuming red chillies

8 morning habits that can bring down cholesterol levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

'Public Is Tired Of His Politics,' Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi's '400 Paar' Claim

Rajkot Fire: Co-Owner Of Rajkot Gaming Zone Died In Fire That Killed 27, Reveals DNA Report

Meet actress who worked with SRK, owns Rs 55 lakh watch, luxury homes in LA, Mumbai, not Priyanka Chopra, net worth is..

South cinema's most expensive wedding cost Rs 100 crore, had Rs 18-crore mandap, bride wore gold, silver saree worth...

Meet OTT superstar's wife, who buys second hand clothes, was once an actress, worked with Hrithik, Ajay Devgn, now..

HomeViral

Viral

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Amidst the tragedy, a viral campaign, "All Eyes on Rafah," urges global attention to the humanitarian crisis.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 29, 2024, 02:39 PM IST

'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah have led to the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians, including numerous children, and have sparked widespread condemnation from multiple countries and human rights organizations. The Tal as-Sultan area in northwest Rafah, designated as a "safe zone," was hit by at least eight Israeli missiles, according to eyewitnesses cited by Al Jazeera.

Rafah, which currently shelters hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from across the Gaza Strip, faced an Israeli ground and air offensive on Sunday despite international concerns about civilian casualties. The attack resulted in several tents catching fire, leading to further fatalities as the blaze spread. A fuel tank explosion, triggered by an Israeli airstrike, was identified as the cause of the fire, NBC News reported.

"All Eyes On Rafah": A Call for Global Attention
In the wake of the strikes, harrowing images of charred bodies and severely injured individuals have circulated on social media. Among these visuals, an image bearing the phrase "All Eyes on Rafah" has gone viral. This campaign, led by activists and humanitarian organizations, aims to highlight the dire situation in Gaza's southernmost city, where approximately 1.5 million people have sought refuge from the ongoing bombings.

The image depicts tents arranged to form the words "All Eyes on Rafah," urging the global community not to overlook the humanitarian crisis in Rafah. However, the authenticity of this image has come into question. Marc Owen Jones, a researcher on misinformation, suggests that the image may be one of the first AI-generated pictures to go viral for activism purposes. The image's odd shadows and unnaturally symmetrical tent arrangement are indicators of AI generation, as reported by NBC News.

Origins and Spread of the Slogan
The slogan "All Eyes on Rafah" is believed to have originated from a statement by Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organization's Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territories. He made the remark in February following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's evacuation plan for Rafah, aimed at what he claimed were the remaining Hamas strongholds.

The campaign has received significant support from various groups, including Save the Children, Oxfam, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah has garnered over 195,000 posts and millions of views on social media, trending on Instagram with nearly 100,000 additional posts.

Global Support and Celebrity Endorsements
The image has been shared over 29 million times on Instagram within 24 hours. Celebrities from around the world have joined the campaign, sharing the "All Eyes on Rafah" image on their social media platforms. Indian celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aly Goni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tripti Dimri, along with international figures such as Australian cricketer Travis Head, British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, model Bella Hadid, and actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Susan Sarandon, have voiced their support for Rafah.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today: Know all details here

Google follows Apple to India, to invest billions of dollars in manufacturing Pixel phones and…

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

At least 35 people killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah: Palestinian Health Ministry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement