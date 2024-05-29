'All Eyes On Rafah' campaign goes viral on social media, here's what the image means

Amidst the tragedy, a viral campaign, "All Eyes on Rafah," urges global attention to the humanitarian crisis.

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Gaza's Rafah have led to the deaths of at least 45 Palestinians, including numerous children, and have sparked widespread condemnation from multiple countries and human rights organizations. The Tal as-Sultan area in northwest Rafah, designated as a "safe zone," was hit by at least eight Israeli missiles, according to eyewitnesses cited by Al Jazeera.

Rafah, which currently shelters hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians from across the Gaza Strip, faced an Israeli ground and air offensive on Sunday despite international concerns about civilian casualties. The attack resulted in several tents catching fire, leading to further fatalities as the blaze spread. A fuel tank explosion, triggered by an Israeli airstrike, was identified as the cause of the fire, NBC News reported.

"All Eyes On Rafah": A Call for Global Attention

In the wake of the strikes, harrowing images of charred bodies and severely injured individuals have circulated on social media. Among these visuals, an image bearing the phrase "All Eyes on Rafah" has gone viral. This campaign, led by activists and humanitarian organizations, aims to highlight the dire situation in Gaza's southernmost city, where approximately 1.5 million people have sought refuge from the ongoing bombings.

The image depicts tents arranged to form the words "All Eyes on Rafah," urging the global community not to overlook the humanitarian crisis in Rafah. However, the authenticity of this image has come into question. Marc Owen Jones, a researcher on misinformation, suggests that the image may be one of the first AI-generated pictures to go viral for activism purposes. The image's odd shadows and unnaturally symmetrical tent arrangement are indicators of AI generation, as reported by NBC News.

Origins and Spread of the Slogan

The slogan "All Eyes on Rafah" is believed to have originated from a statement by Rick Peeperkorn, director of the World Health Organization's Office for the Occupied Palestinian Territories. He made the remark in February following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's evacuation plan for Rafah, aimed at what he claimed were the remaining Hamas strongholds.

The campaign has received significant support from various groups, including Save the Children, Oxfam, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, Jewish Voice for Peace, and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah has garnered over 195,000 posts and millions of views on social media, trending on Instagram with nearly 100,000 additional posts.

Global Support and Celebrity Endorsements

The image has been shared over 29 million times on Instagram within 24 hours. Celebrities from around the world have joined the campaign, sharing the "All Eyes on Rafah" image on their social media platforms. Indian celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Aly Goni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Tripti Dimri, along with international figures such as Australian cricketer Travis Head, British singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, model Bella Hadid, and actresses Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Susan Sarandon, have voiced their support for Rafah.