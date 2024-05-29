Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, who gave 19 flops in 14 years, quit films; now runs India’s first…

This actress, who made blockbuster Bollywood debut, failed to make a mark, quit films after a string of flops.

Many actress who start their careers with Bollywood with superhit films, however, failed to maintain the stardom and later vanished from the industry after a string of flops. One such actress, who quit films after back to back flops, once worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar.

The actress we are talking about is now away from the glamour world after giving 19 flops in 14 years. However, she has now turned an entrepreneur and runs her own production company and launched India's first professional arm wrestling league. She is none other than Preeti Jhangiani.

Preeti Jhangiani made her grand Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's film Mohabbatein. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and created waves the box office as well. However, after this, the actress failed to give a single hit in her career spanning over 14 years in Bollywood.

She worked with Akshay Kumar in Awara Paagal Deewana, Sanjay Dutt in Anarth, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and others in LOC Kargil, however, most of these films were either flops or average grossers at the box office. Apart from Bollywood, the actress also starred in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films like Thammudu, Narasimha Naidu, Tony and more, but failed to make a mark in the entertainment industry.

After a series of flops like Kaash Tum Hote, Haseena, Jaane Hoga Kya, Chaand Ke Paar Chalo, Victoria no. 203, Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande, Jai Chhathi Maa and others the actress decided to quit films. She has now turned an entrepreneur and runs a production company along with her husband Pravin Dabas, named Swen Entertainment Pvt Ld. Not only this, in 2023, Preeti also launched arm wrestling league named Pro Panja League. The tournament took place at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.



Meanwhile, talking about her plans to make a comeback to films, the actress said she'll only pick a project if she thinks it's worth it. Preeti is also the chairperson of Women's commission MMA India Federation and enjoys a fan following of 389k followers on Instagram.