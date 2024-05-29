Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award; film became classic, is based on...

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Bihar heat wave: 50 students faint in Sheikhpura due to high temperature, rushed to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain in parts of Delhi, Noida after record heat

Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence amid divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Salary of SPG commandos guarding PM Modi

9 Bollywood stars who ruined their careers with one single mistake

7 best teas that clear clogged arteries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Car Crash: MLA's Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushan's Son's Convoy

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, who gave 19 flops in 14 years, quit films; now runs India’s first…

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award; film became classic, is based on...

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, who gave 19 flops in 14 years, quit films; now runs India’s first…

This actress, who made blockbuster Bollywood debut, failed to make a mark, quit films after a string of flops.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 29, 2024, 04:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar’s heroine, who gave 19 flops in 14 years, quit films; now runs India’s first…
Preeti Jhangiani from Ishq Ki Raat Hai Barsaat Hai (Image:Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actress who start their careers with Bollywood with superhit films, however, failed to maintain the stardom and later vanished from the industry after a string of flops. One such actress, who quit films after back to back flops, once worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar. 
 
The actress we are talking about is now away from the glamour world after giving 19 flops in 14 years. However, she has now turned an entrepreneur and runs her own production company and launched India's first professional arm wrestling league. She is none other than Preeti Jhangiani. 
 
Preeti Jhangiani made her grand Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's film Mohabbatein. The film emerged to be a blockbuster and created waves the box office as well. However, after this, the actress failed to give a single hit in her career spanning over 14 years in Bollywood. 
 
She worked with Akshay Kumar in Awara Paagal Deewana, Sanjay Dutt in Anarth, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and others in LOC Kargil, however, most of these films were either flops or average grossers at the box office. Apart from Bollywood, the actress also starred in several Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films like Thammudu, Narasimha Naidu, Tony and more, but failed to make a mark in the entertainment industry. 
 
After a series of flops like Kaash Tum Hote, Haseena, Jaane Hoga Kya, Chaand Ke Paar Chalo, Victoria no. 203, Sahi Dhandhe Galat Bande, Jai Chhathi Maa and others the actress decided to quit films. She has now turned an entrepreneur and runs a production company along with her husband Pravin Dabas, named Swen Entertainment Pvt Ld. Not only this, in 2023, Preeti also launched arm wrestling league named Pro Panja League. The tournament took place at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.
 

Meanwhile, talking about her plans to make a comeback to films, the actress said she'll only pick a project if she thinks it's worth it. Preeti is also the chairperson of Women's commission MMA India Federation and enjoys a fan following of 389k followers on Instagram. 
 
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Rapper bets big on Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR, wins over Rs 35000000 after easy IPL 2024 final win

Meet superstar who left IIM dream for films, started as extra, battled depression at career's peak, is now...

Viral video: Woman takes over streets of London in lungi, here’s how locals reacted

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement