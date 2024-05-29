Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

A parking lot near the Mandavali police station in the Madhu Vihar neighbourhood of Delhi was engulfed in a fire that consumed about eighteen to twenty cars. However, the incident, which occurred at 1:30 on a Wednesday night, did not result in any reported casualties. The swift response of eight fire fighters, who raced to the scene to douse the flames, is a testament to the efficiency of our fire department.

Yashwant Meena, a Delhi Fire Service official, discussed the fire incident and said, "We received a call at about 1:30 am. There were several vehicles in the parking lot when the fire broke out. We sent eight fire tenders. About 18-20 vehicles were damaged in fire and we were able to save rest of them."

#WATCH | Several cars were gutted in a fire at a parking lot near police station Mandavali in the Madhu Vihar area of Delhi. The fire which broke out last night around 1:17 AM has been brought under control. pic.twitter.com/9x2uadJbAL — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2024

Several cars that have been completely destroyed by fire are visible in the images. At the scene of the incident, firefighters can also be seen attempting to put out the flames and stop them from spreading.



In a different incident, a fire that started on Wednesday in the Chandni Chowk neighbourhood of north Delhi damaged at least five stores. Officials told the PTI news agency that no casualties or injuries had been reported from the incident. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official stated that the five shops that were destroyed in the fire were close to Fatehpuri Masjid.