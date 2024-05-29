Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today: Know all details here

The second round of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities is scheduled to start Today, May 29, on a luxurious cruise.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 29, 2024, 06:59 AM IST

The second round of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities is scheduled to start Today, May 29, on a luxurious cruise. Many Bollywood celebrities and well-known people from around the world will be present at the festivities, which start on Wednesday in Italy and end on June 1 in Switzerland.

According to the pre-wedding invitation card titled "La Vite E Un Viaggio," which India Today was able to access, the celebration will begin on May 29 with a welcome lunch on board the cruise ship. The same evening after this, a "Starry Night" celebration is planned.

On May 31, the Ambani family will throw a lavish birthday celebration for their granddaughter Veda, who is the daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani. A rigorous no-phone policy is also in place to protect the privacy of the couple's and their guests' private moments.

The schedule for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration-

  • May 29 - On Board Paleremc- Theme welcome lunch, dress code- Classic Cruise. At Night- Theme- Starry night, dress code- Western formal
  • May 30- On Board -Theme: La Dolce Far Niente, dress Code: Retro, TOGA PARTY
  • May 31- On Board- Theme: V Turns One Under the Sun, Dress Code: Playful
  • On Land Cannes-Theme: Le Masquerade, dress Code: Black the Masquerade- On Board- Theme: Pardon My French (after party)
  • June 1-Theme: La Dolce Vita, dress code: Italian Summer

The event will be graced by celebrities like Salman Khan, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan and family. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are guests on the list. The event has also extended invitations to about 3,000 VIP attendees worldwide.

The eagerly awaited wedding ceremony between the couple will take place in Mumbai from July 6–12. The A-listers in business, politics, and entertainment attended the couple's three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar in March.  

