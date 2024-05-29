Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

RBSE Class 10th Results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the Class 10 results today (May 29) at 5:00 pm. This year, the RBSE class 10 exam started on March 7 and concluded on March 30. Students are advised to have their login credentials, including their roll number and date of birth, readily available to check their Rajasthan board results on the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.