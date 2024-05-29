Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Updates are required for the driving license, Aadhaar card, and more. Let's look at the significant changes coming into effect.

As June 1 approaches, numerous rules are set to change, impacting daily life significantly. Key updates include alterations concerning LPG cylinder prices, bank holidays, Aadhaar updates, and driving licenses.

Key changes taking effect from June 1

LPG Cylinder Price

One of the key changes to watch is the update in LPG prices. Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. In May, the prices of commercial cylinders were reduced. The updated prices for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders will be announced on June 1, 2024.

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 10 days in June. These holidays include Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as specific holidays such as Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. It's advisable to check the holiday list before planning a visit to the bank.

Aadhaar Card Update

The deadline for updating Aadhaar Cards for free has been extended by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) until June 14. Aadhaar holders can update their information online at no cost. However, offline updates at Aadhaar centers will incur a fee of Rs 50 per update.

Changes in Traffic Rules

New driving license rules will come into effect from June 1, 2024, introducing stricter penalties:

Overspeeding fines range from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.

Driving without a license will incur a Rs 500 fine.

Fines for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt will be Rs 100.

A heavy fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed on minors caught driving, and they will be ineligible for a driving license until the age of 25.

SBI Credit Card Rules

From June 1, 2024, SBI Credit Card rules will change. Reward points will no longer apply to certain government-related transactions for several cards, including SBI Card AURUM, SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card ELITE Advantage, SBI Card Pulse, SimplyCLICK SBI Card, SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card, and SBI Card PRIME.

Driving License Test

Starting June 1, 2024, private institutes (driving schools) will be authorized to conduct driving tests, which were previously only conducted at government RTO centers. This change applies only to private institutes recognized by the RTO. Additionally, minors caught driving will face a Rs 25,000 fine and will be barred from obtaining a driving license until they turn 25.