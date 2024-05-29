Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Delhi hits 52.3 degrees, highest-ever temperature recorded in....

Bihar heat wave: 50 students faint in Sheikhpura due to high temperature, rushed to hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch viral video: 17 cars gutted as fire erupts at parking lot in Delhi

Explained: Why MS Dhoni cannot apply for India head coach job

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Dos and don'ts of intermittent fasting

AI models dance in bikini on beach

5 side effects of not using sunscreen everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Pune Car Crash: MLA's Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushan's Son's Convoy

Cyclone Remal: 37 Killed, Homes Destroyed As Storm Wreaks Havoc in Mizoram and North-Eastern States

Nargis, Bina Rai, Suraiya rejected this role, chosen actress refused Filmfare Award, film became classic, is based on...

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

Jitendra Kumar says there is scope for multiple seasons of Panchayat, opens up on chances of season 4 | Exclusive

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Updates are required for the driving license, Aadhaar card, and more. Let's look at the significant changes coming into effect.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 29, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

As June 1 approaches, numerous rules are set to change, impacting daily life significantly. Key updates include alterations concerning LPG cylinder prices, bank holidays, Aadhaar updates, and driving licenses. 

Key changes taking effect from June 1

LPG Cylinder Price

One of the key changes to watch is the update in LPG prices. Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG cylinders on the first day of every month. In May, the prices of commercial cylinders were reduced. The updated prices for both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders will be announced on June 1, 2024.

Bank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed for 10 days in June. These holidays include Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, as well as specific holidays such as Raja Sankranti and Eid-ul-Adha. It's advisable to check the holiday list before planning a visit to the bank.

Aadhaar Card Update

The deadline for updating Aadhaar Cards for free has been extended by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) until June 14. Aadhaar holders can update their information online at no cost. However, offline updates at Aadhaar centers will incur a fee of Rs 50 per update.

Changes in Traffic Rules

New driving license rules will come into effect from June 1, 2024, introducing stricter penalties:

Overspeeding fines range from Rs 1000 to Rs 2000.
Driving without a license will incur a Rs 500 fine.
Fines for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt will be Rs 100.
A heavy fine of Rs 25,000 will be imposed on minors caught driving, and they will be ineligible for a driving license until the age of 25.

SBI Credit Card Rules

From June 1, 2024, SBI Credit Card rules will change. Reward points will no longer apply to certain government-related transactions for several cards, including SBI Card AURUM, SBI Card ELITE, SBI Card ELITE Advantage, SBI Card Pulse, SimplyCLICK SBI Card, SimplyCLICK Advantage SBI Card, and SBI Card PRIME.

Driving License Test

Starting June 1, 2024, private institutes (driving schools) will be authorized to conduct driving tests, which were previously only conducted at government RTO centers. This change applies only to private institutes recognized by the RTO. Additionally, minors caught driving will face a Rs 25,000 fine and will be barred from obtaining a driving license until they turn 25.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Randeep Hooda marks Swatantrya Veer Savarkar OTT release with visit to cellular jail in Andaman, sees Savarkar's cell

This south film starred four superstars, grossed Rs 414 crore worldwide, but Hindi version flopped, earned just...

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash: Here's what Mukesh Ambani's guests will get to eat during ceremony

Rules changing from June 1: LPG cylinder price to driving license, all you need to know

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant-Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash: Cruise set sails from Malta not from Miami due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement