Search icon
trendingVideosenglish3091167
HomeVideos
videoDetails

YouTuber Bobby Kataria Arrested Over Alleged Human Trafficking Charges

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Gurugram News: YouTuber Bobby Kataria was arrested on 27 May in connection with the alleged human trafficking of two Uttar Pradesh men, Gurugram Police said.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'
Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes
Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'
AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain in parts of Delhi, Noida after record heat, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews