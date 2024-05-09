GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye top-3 finish with win over Gujarat Titans

Cricket
Follow live score from match 59 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and CSK here.
In a rematch of last year's final, the Gujarat Titans will be facing off against the Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture. Despite both teams reaching the summit clash last year after finishing in the top two during the league stage, their fortunes have taken a different turn this season.
Currently, Gujarat Titans find themselves at the bottom of the points table with only eight points from 11 games, while the Chennai Super Kings are positioned fourth with six wins from 11 matches. Although Chennai had a strong start to the tournament with consecutive victories, their performance has been inconsistent since then.
Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra