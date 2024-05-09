Twitter
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings knocked out of playoffs race after 60-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve this record in IPL

GT vs CSK IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

'No relevant evidence given to Canada': MEA after 3 Indians arrested in Nijjar Killing

Cricket

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings eye top-3 finish with win over Gujarat Titans

Follow live score from match 59 of TATA IPL 2024 between GT and CSK here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score
In a rematch of last year's final, the Gujarat Titans will be facing off against the Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture. Despite both teams reaching the summit clash last year after finishing in the top two during the league stage, their fortunes have taken a different turn this season.

Currently, Gujarat Titans find themselves at the bottom of the points table with only eight points from 11 games, while the Chennai Super Kings are positioned fourth with six wins from 11 matches. Although Chennai had a strong start to the tournament with consecutive victories, their performance has been inconsistent since then.

LIVE BLOG

  • 09 May 2024, 10:54 PM

    GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Chennai Super Kings: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson, Tushar Deshpande, Sameer Rizvi, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Rachin Ravindra, Ajay Jadav Mandal, RS Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Sandeep Warrier, Vijay Shankar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Sharath BR, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Umesh Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

  • 09 May 2024, 10:52 PM

    GT vs CSK IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from Ahmedabad. Stay tuned for latest updates.

