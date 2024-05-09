Twitter
Cricket

PBKS vs RCB: Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes first batter to achieve this record in IPL

In 12 matches, Kohli has scored an impressive total of 634 runs, which includes 1 century and 5 half-centuries.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 09, 2024, 11:33 PM IST

Courtesy: X @RCBTweets
Virat Kohli showcased his attacking prowess during the recent match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024. The right-handed batsman delivered an impressive performance, scoring 92 runs off just 47 balls, which included 7 boundaries and 6 maximums. Kohli's exceptional innings resulted in a remarkable strike rate of 195.74, marking his best performance in the 17th season of the tournament.

In addition to his outstanding display on the field, Kohli also achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 1000 runs against Punjab Kings. This accomplishment solidified his position as the first player in IPL history to achieve the 1000-run mark against three different franchises.

Notably, Kohli has amassed 1000 runs against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals, setting himself apart from his peers. Comparatively, David Warner has achieved this milestone against Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rohit Sharma has reached 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. Shikhar Dhawan also etched his name in the record books by achieving the feat against Chennai Super Kings.

In 12 matches, Kohli has scored an impressive total of 634 runs, which includes 1 century and 5 half-centuries. On the other hand, Sam Curran's choice to bowl first proved to be unsuccessful as the opposing team managed to score 241/7 in just 20 overs.

Rajat Patidar, with a score of 55 off 23 balls, and Cameron Green, with 46 off 27 balls, delivered crucial performances for the Bengaluru-based franchise. 

