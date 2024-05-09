Twitter
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik to marry 19-year-old Sharjah girl, singer announces wedding on Insta: 'I never imagined'

Abdu Rozik made the big announcement on his Instagram with a reel and even revealed the wedding ring.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 09, 2024, 09:05 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 16 contestant, internet sensation from Tajikistan, singer Abdu Rozik has found love, and he's getting married this year. On Thursday, Abdu (20) announced his marriage by sharing a reel on his Instagram, and also captioned the post with "Mark the date July 7."

In the reel, dapper Abdu made the big announcement and said, "I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am."

As soon as Abdu shared the big announcement, his reel went viral in no time. Several netizens and his colleagues congratulated him, and wished him luck for his new beginnings. A fan asked, "Congratulations brother who is the lucky girl." Another fan wrote, "I'm happy for you.you are lucky that person is respecting caring and loving you." Rajiv Adatia commented, "Congrats brother." "You are a pure soul...may Allah bless you abundantly," a netizen wrote. Another netizen wrote, "Congratulations my good bro."

As Khaleej Times reported, Abdu will marry an Emirati girl, Amira, from Sharjah. Their intimate wedding will take place in UAE. While Abdu is 20 years old, Amira is 19. As per the portal, Abdu met his wife-to-be at a mall in Dubai in February 2024. The portal even quoted him, "Everyday life is not easy for me and finding love seemed an even harder challenge as there are so many obstacles. But Allhamdulillah, I’ve found Amira, and she loves me for who and what I am."

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik gained a massive fan following in India after participating in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu also recorded a couple of songs in Mumbai and can also be seen attending events and parties in the city.

