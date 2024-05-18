Meet IIT graduate, who sold his company to Flipkart, owns India's largest fitness brand, his net worth...

Mukesh Bansal, without a doubt one of the country's most prosperous serial entrepreneur, founded companies with a market valuation of more than Rs 18000 crore.

Today, Mukesh Bansal is among the most well-known businesspeople on social media, all because of his podcast series in which he interviews other businesspeople. Because of its popularity, Bansal's podcast has frequently attracted the attention of powerful figures in the business.

IIT Kanpur alumnus Mukesh Bansal wasn't always in the business sector. For the first few years after graduating, he was employed by Deloitte in Chicago. Prior to launching his own company, Bansal gained experience by working for a few Silicon Valley companies.

Ashutosh Lawania, Vineet Saxena, and Mukesh Bansal founded the fashion e-commerce site Myntra in 2007. Originally, Myntra was a platform for gifting, but with time, Myntra evolved into the most well-liked fashion e-commerce platform in India. Myntra attracted the interest of other major e-commerce companies as it was reaching new heights, and in the end, Flipkart purchased Myntra in a whopping Rs 2,730 crore deal. Mukesh Bansal joined Flipkart as Head of Commerce and Advertising Business following the acquisition. He contributed to the e-commerce platform's revenue growth to over Rs 41,364 crore.

Currently serving as CEO of the health and fitness company is Mukesh Bansal, the man behind the launch of Myntra. Cure Fit expanded quickly, acquiring other companies, such as Eat Fit and the wildly successful gym chain Cult.fit, which boasts hundreds of locations across the country.

Tata Digital's interest in the success of Mukesh Bansal's gym chain led to a substantial funding for Cure Fit and Cult Fit, which helped Bansal's business grow to unprecedented levels. The Economic Times claims that Tata contributed a total of Rs 620 crore to the business, giving Cult Fit and Cure Fit a valuation of Rs 12,411 crore. Mukesh Bansal has a net worth of more than Rs 4200 crore.