Meet Murlikant Petkar, inspired Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, war hero, survived 9 bullets, then won Paralympic gold

RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet first Indian pop star to walk Cannes red carpet at 27, self-made star, not Diljit Dosanjh, Lucky Ali, Neha Kakkar

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan plays Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's film, fans call it 'biggest hit of career'

Cricket

RR vs KKR IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 70 to be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024
The final league stage match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The clash will feature two formidable teams, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have both secured spots in the playoffs.

Despite KKR already securing the top position in the league, the match holds significant importance for RR. A victory in this game would secure them the second spot in the table, granting them a place in the qualifier round. However, RR is facing a challenge as they are currently on a four-match losing streak, making KKR a tough opponent to beat.

Live Streaming Details

The highly anticipated RR vs KKR match is set to take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati. The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between RR and KKR live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Pitch report

The Guwahati pitch is typically known for being a favorable batting track, however, the previous game played on this pitch showcased a surprising amount of assistance for the bowlers. The pacers were able to generate swing, while the spinners found good grip on the surface. It is anticipated that similar conditions will prevail in the upcoming game, making it advantageous for the team batting second to have a strategic advantage.

Weather report

The weather forecast for Guwahati on Sunday evening predicts isolated thunderstorms. The temperature is expected to reach 29°C, with a wind speed of 6 km/h and a humidity level of 79 percent.

Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

