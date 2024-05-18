Twitter
RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 70 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 18, 2024, 08:36 PM IST

RR vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction
The stage is set in Guwahati as Rajasthan Royals, the hosts, prepare to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the final league phase match of the Indian Premier League 2024. This highly anticipated game between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders marks the conclusion of the league phase matches.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have faced a setback, losing their last four matches and experiencing a decline in form. Their recent defeat to Punjab Kings at the same venue has dealt a blow to their hopes of finishing as one of the top two teams in the league. Captain Sanju Samson is determined to lead his team to victory and secure a spot in the playoffs, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown against Kolkata Knight Riders.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been in top form, leading the table with flawless performances. Their recent victory over Mumbai Indians secured their spot in the playoffs, making them the first team to advance in the IPL 2024 season. Captain Shreyas Iyer and his team are eager to maintain their winning streak and overcome the absence of Phil Salt, ensuring that their success continues on the field.

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 70th Match

Date & Time: May 19, 07:30 PM

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 

RR vs KKR Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sanju Samson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (C), Andre Russell, Riyan Parag (VC)

Bowlers: Yuzi Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy

RR vs KKR My Dream11 team

Sanju Samson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Venkatesh Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Sunil Narine, Riyan Parag (vc), Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Varun Chakravarthy

