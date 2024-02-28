Twitter
Headlines

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Viral video: Man inks girlfriend's name inside lower lip, internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Biden addresses his age criticims, turns table on Trump; says 'He's as old as I am'

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Real life 12th fail IPS officer receives heartfelt tribute from village school

9 timesTom Hanks inspired  us with strong motivational messages

Mughal emperors with Hindu mothers

Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar attend screening of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Hanuma Vihari Controversy: ACA Responded To Vihari's Allegations, Claims They Did Nothing Wrong Here

IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma's Clear Message To Player Who Are Not Prioritising Red-ball Cricket

Mohammed Shami's Health Update: Shami Underwent Achilles Tendon Surgery In London, Out Of IPL 2024

Meet actor who started as waiter, quit boxing for films, had 200 hits but is forgotten, son gives Rs 300-crore hits now

Malayalam actress Lena reveals she is married to Gaganyaan astronaut Prasanth Nair: 'Was waiting...'

Vidya Balan maintains composure as fan forces her for selfie at Pankaj Udhas' funeral, netizens ask 'is he serious'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik questioned by ED in money laundering case

Abdu Rozik is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained a lot of popularity in India with his stint in Bigg Boss 16.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2024, 06:22 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Abdu Rozik/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 16-fame Abdu Rozik has been summoned by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in a money laundering case for an alleged connection with drug dealer Ali Asghar Shirazi. 

Giving this information, ED said that on Tuesday afternoon, Abdu arrived at the ED office in Mumbai to record his statement. More details regarding the matter are awaited. 

Abdu is a popular musician from Tajikistan. He gained a lot of popularity in India with his stint in Bigg Boss 16. However, Abdu voluntarily left Bigg Boss 16 due to prior professional obligations.

Prior to Bigg Boss, he became a social media sensation with his 'Burgiir' meme. He also owns a restaurant named Burgiir in Mumbai. 

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

Meet actor who drove auto, earned Rs 50 per day, worked as backup actor, then led Rs 1200-crore blockbuster, is worth...

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP announces candidates for Delhi, Haryana; check list here

Photos of IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi's wedding with IPS Manish Kumar go viral

REVEALED: Menu of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding function, it includes 2,500 dishes and...

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from payments bank board

Nilesh Kulkarni's Playbook for Enterprise Architecture Success

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE