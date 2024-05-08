PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

PBKS vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 58 between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a crucial match in the IPL 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The 58th match of the season holds significant implications for both teams' playoff hopes. The team that emerges victorious will keep their playoff dreams alive, while the losing team may find themselves on the brink of elimination as other teams surge ahead in the race for a playoff spot.

Both RCB and PBKS are determined to secure a win, knowing that anything less would severely impact their chances of advancing in the tournament. With both teams having won four matches and suffered seven losses in the 11 matches played so far, RCB holds a slight advantage over PBKS due to a superior net run rate, placing them in the 7th position while PBKS sits in 8th.

Each team possesses its own strengths and weaknesses. PBKS has struggled to get significant contributions with the bat from key players such as Rilee Rossouw, Sam Curran, and Jitesh Sharma. On the other hand, RCB's Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell have yet to perform up to their potential with the bat. The winner of this match will secure the 7th spot in the points table, keeping their playoff hopes alive, while a loss would be a bitter pill to swallow for the defeated team.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 58th Match

Date & Time: May 09, 07:30 PM

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Virat Kohli (Captain), Faf du Plessis (Vice Captain), Shashank Singh

All-rounder: Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 team

Jitesh Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran (c), Liam Livingstone, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Also read| Watch: Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hassan grabs fan requesting selfie by his neck, video goes viral