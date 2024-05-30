T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli leaves for New York to join Team India, likely to miss warm-up game vs Bangladesh

The Men in Blue are set to kick off their Group A campaign against Ireland at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on June 5.

Virat Kohli has departed for the USA to participate in the T20 World Cup, leaving from Mumbai. On the evening of May 30th, Thursday, Kohli was seen at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport in Mumbai. In a touching moment, Kohli took the time to give an autograph to a young fan at the airport. Surrounded by media personnel, Kohli was thanked for his gracious gesture, which was seen as a wonderful gift by those present. Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, had sent thoughtful gift hampers to the paparazzi as a token of appreciation for respecting the privacy of their children, Vamika and Akaay.

When thanked by the media, Kohli humbly credited the idea to Anushka, showcasing his love and admiration for his wife once again. Despite fans wanting to take photos with him, Kohli maintained a low-key airport look with a beige cap and shirt. Unlike some of his teammates, Kohli did not travel with the first group of Indian cricketers who flew to New York on May 25.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja were among the players who departed early for the US to prepare for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. Kohli was the only player who had not yet joined the team in the America due to paperwork complications.

Following a challenging IPL season in 2024, Kohli took the opportunity to enjoy some quality time with his family. He was recently seen dining at a renowned restaurant in Mumbai with his wife, Anushka. The couple was joined by India's former fast bowler, Zaheer Khan, and his wife, Sagarika Ghatge. Notably, popular TV broadcaster Gaurav Kapur also joined the two cricketers and their partners for the evening.

The 35-year-old will be rejoining the squad led by Rohit Sharma on Friday. However, it is unclear whether he will participate in the team's only warm-up match against Bangladesh in New York on June 1.

