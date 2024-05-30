Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

Signs, symptoms that your period cramps aren't normal 

8 reasons for high uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

Archit Madaan, along with a team of adept internet professionals have been leading this thriving venture into a successful future.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 04:41 PM IST

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Social media has taken the world by ablaze. What started as a casual platform to communicate has now become an industry in itself. In this ever-evolving landscape of social media, one page has managed to carve out a significant niche for itself – 'The Indian Sarcasm'. Beginning as a modest meme page in 2014 , the page had now grown into a powerhouse, catching the attention of millions across various digital platforms.

With a staggering 3.5 million followers on Instagram and an expansive audience exceeding 150 million, 'The Indian Sarcasm' has made . Its witty memes and sarcastic commentary have struck a chord with netizens, propelling it to the forefront of online entertainment.

However, The Indian Sarcasm is much more than memes. The page has diversified into influencer marketing and collaborations with renowned personalities and global brands. This strategic expansion has elevated its status from a mere meme page to a renowned digital marketing entity.

Archit Madaan, along with a team of adept internet professionals have been leading this thriving venture into a successful future. Their keen understanding of online dynamics and audience engagement has enabled them to steer 'The Indian Sarcasm' towards unprecedented success.

From search engine optimization to graphic design, 'The Indian Sarcasm' offers a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services. With a vast network of influencers and a dedicated community, it has cemented its position as a leader in the virtual marketing realm.Apart from a successful influencer marketing stint, the company also provides services like social media marketing, website building, content production, graphic designing and Google Ads management. 

The journey of the page has inspired many to take the same route but it still enjoys the first mover advantage. In the coming years as Influencer Marketing is gaining pace, the page sees a brighter future as they already on boarded India's top influencers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement