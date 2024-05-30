Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

A viral video featuring a Jaipur jeweler selling replicas of Nita Ambani’s extravagant Rs 500-crore emerald necklace for a mere Rs 178 has sparked significant online buzz. This necklace, famously worn by Nita Ambani during the pre-wedding festivities of her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, has now found its affordable imitations in various colors—red, green, white, and black.

In the video, the jeweler enthusiastically markets these replicas, stating, "Nita Ambani ji’s necklace is available for just Rs 178. I want you to give a gist of the price and the products that we sell. Customers are asking us to reveal the price. Only wholesale, no retail." This candid promotional effort quickly caught the attention of many, including prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka.

Reacting to the video on social media platform X, Goenka expressed his amazement succinctly with, "Ab kya boloon! #marketing." His reaction further fueled discussions among netizens, leading to over 3.15 million views and a flurry of comments.

The responses from social media users ranged from amusement to criticism. One user remarked, "Well India is the best country for copy and paste," highlighting the nation's knack for replicating luxury items. Another pointed out the long-standing prevalence of such practices, referencing the infamous Taimur dolls: "This has always been prevalent in our markets. Anyone remembers Taimur dolls? Even a kid was not left from this. Sad!" A third user commented on the allure of such marketing strategies: "Sir!! Hypnotic Appeal… Knowing it one can’t allow it to influence the mind… Marketing strategy know it well than one can come out of it."

The viral video also brought attention back to the opulent celebrations of the Ambani family. Besides the emerald necklace, Nita Ambani was noted for wearing an impressive diamond ring known as the Mirror of Paradise. According to the Daily Mail, the Ambanis spent around $120 million (approximately Rs 1,259 crore) for the three-day celebration in Gujarat, adding another layer of extravagance to the story.