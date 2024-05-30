Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

9 tips to prevent nosebleeds in summer

9 Bollywood actresses who left studies for films

7 warning signs of heat strokes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

HomeViral

Viral

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

A viral video showing a Jaipur jeweler selling replicas of Nita Ambani’s Rs 500-crore emerald necklace for just Rs 178 has caught significant attention online.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A viral video featuring a Jaipur jeweler selling replicas of Nita Ambani’s extravagant Rs 500-crore emerald necklace for a mere Rs 178 has sparked significant online buzz. This necklace, famously worn by Nita Ambani during the pre-wedding festivities of her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, has now found its affordable imitations in various colors—red, green, white, and black.

In the video, the jeweler enthusiastically markets these replicas, stating, "Nita Ambani ji’s necklace is available for just Rs 178. I want you to give a gist of the price and the products that we sell. Customers are asking us to reveal the price. Only wholesale, no retail." This candid promotional effort quickly caught the attention of many, including prominent industrialist Harsh Goenka.

Reacting to the video on social media platform X, Goenka expressed his amazement succinctly with, "Ab kya boloon! #marketing." His reaction further fueled discussions among netizens, leading to over 3.15 million views and a flurry of comments.

The responses from social media users ranged from amusement to criticism. One user remarked, "Well India is the best country for copy and paste," highlighting the nation's knack for replicating luxury items. Another pointed out the long-standing prevalence of such practices, referencing the infamous Taimur dolls: "This has always been prevalent in our markets. Anyone remembers Taimur dolls? Even a kid was not left from this. Sad!" A third user commented on the allure of such marketing strategies: "Sir!! Hypnotic Appeal… Knowing it one can’t allow it to influence the mind… Marketing strategy know it well than one can come out of it."

The viral video also brought attention back to the opulent celebrations of the Ambani family. Besides the emerald necklace, Nita Ambani was noted for wearing an impressive diamond ring known as the Mirror of Paradise. According to the Daily Mail, the Ambanis spent around $120 million (approximately Rs 1,259 crore) for the three-day celebration in Gujarat, adding another layer of extravagance to the story.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Centre starts granting citizenship under CAA in these three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement