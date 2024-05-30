Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Stage set for voting in 57 seats in last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli leaves for New York to join Team India, likely to miss warm-up game vs Bangladesh

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance included in TIME's 100 World's Most Influential Companies of...

Amid trolling, this Heeramandi star calls Sharmin Segal a 'masterpiece': 'After 10-15 years...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Stage set for voting in 57 seats in last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli leaves for New York to join Team India, likely to miss warm-up game vs Bangladesh

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Planet sizes, locations in solar system

10 foods that help prevent heat stroke

10 superfoods to boost brain power

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Iran Kills Four Pakistanis Days After Death Of President Raisi In Helicopter Crash

‘World Got To Know Mahatma Gandhi From Movie’: PM Modi's Comment On Mahatma Gandhi Sparks Row

Shocking: Man Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane Engine In Front Of Passengers At Amsterdam Airport

Blackout trailer: Vikrant Massey's late-night drive with Sunil Grover, Mouni Roy lands him in wacky series of mishaps

This TV star was rejected for Sobhita Dhulipala's role in The Night Manager, failed audition

Bujji & Bhairava trailer: Animated series depicts origins of Prabhas, Keerthy Suresh, set 3 years before Kalki 2898 AD

HomeIndia

India

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

On May 25, a welding spark ignited a fire at the TRP Game Zone in Rajkot, resulting in the deaths of 28 people.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : May 30, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested
Source (ANI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajkot police in Gujarat arrested four government officials, including a town planning officer (TPO) on on Thursday, May 30. The arrests have been done in connection with the devastating fire at TRP game zone on May 25 that claimed 27 lives.

TPO M D Sagathia, assistant TPOs Mukesh Makwana and Gautam Joshi, and former station officer of Kalavad Road fire station Rohit Vigora were arrested, taking the total number of people held to nine, said an official.

"Four government officials have been arrested," confirmed state Director General of Police Vikas Sahay. Nine officials have been suspended in connection with the incident for alleged "gross negligence in allowing the game zone to operate without necessary approvals", as per a government release.

These comprise Joshi, Vigora, Rajkot's chief fire officer IV Kher, his deputy BJ Theba, assistant engineer in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation's town planning department Jaideep Chaudhary, Roads and Buildings department's deputy executive engineers MR Suma and Paras Kothiya, and police inspectors VR Patel and NI Rathod. Three IPS officers, including then police commissioner Raju Bhargava, were shunted out of the city after the fire tragedy.

On Thursday, senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, who is heading a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Gujarat government to probe the incident, quizzed former fire chief Kher at the state police headquarters in Gandhinagar for nearly three hours, sources said. Incidentally, Kher had earlier revealed the game zone was running without the mandatory fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) as the management had never applied for it.

On Monday, the Gujarat High Court had come down heavily on the Rajkot civic body over the game zone fire, saying it did not have faith in the state machinery that gets into action only after innocent lives are lost. The HC had asked Rajkot Municipal Corporation if it had turned a blind eye to such a big structure coming up in its vicinity after the civic body's lawyer submitted that the TRP Game Zone, which was set up in the city's Nana-Mava locality, had not sought requisite permissions. The nine persons held for the tragedy include four owners and a manager of TRP Gaming Zone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

Watch: K-pop star Aoora channels inner Chandu Champion as he grooves to Kartik Aaryan's song 'Satyanaas'

'BCCI won't be able to stop MS Dhoni': Sunil Gavaskar hints at major announcement on this date

Satellite-driven AI Breakthrough: Saving lives from landmines

Viral video: Over 35 snakes crawl out of bathroom in Assam house, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement