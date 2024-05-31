Heatwave In India What Is The Reason Behind Indias 50°C Heatwave | El Nino Effect Explained

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained Explore the causes behind India's intense heatwave as temperatures soar over 50 degrees Celsius in Delhi and Rajasthan. Discover the factors contributing to this phenomenon, including the urban heat-island effect and the influence of El Nino. Learn about the impending La Nina and its potential impact on India's weather patterns, particularly the monsoon. Uncover the risks posed by heatwaves, as highlighted by recent studies, and the urgent need for measures to safeguard public health and well-being