Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

This star kid was once considered the brightest prospect in Bollywood before he lost it all with 25 flops

Star kids are supposed to have it easy. That is how the popular narrative goes. Star kids are expected to coast through life and get all the success that comes their way. But in reality, it does not often go that way, that simply. There have been countless examples of children of stars who have not succeeded in films. One of them started with a bang but soon fizzled, becoming the most unsuccessful star kid in Bollywood history.

India’s most unsuccessful star kid is...

Kumar Gaurav, the son of Rajendra Kumar, had one of the most memorable debuts in Bollywood history. At the age of 25, he made his maiden screen appearance in Love Story (1981), a big hit. Gaurav became a style icon and heartthrob after just his first film. From then on to the mid and late-80s, when his films had stopped working, he was continuously regarded as a big box office draw, far more than his juniors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. In the mid-80s, many regarded him as a better prospect than even Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol.

Kumar Gaurav’s spate of 25 flops

But Love Story was to be the zenith of an unfulfilled film career. After it, Kumar Gaurav acted in 10 films over the next four years, all of which bombed at the box office. In 1986, his career stabilised with the success of Naam, but it wasn’t all him. Naam also starred Sanjay Dutt, who received much of the praise and credit for the film’s success. Post this, Kumar Gaurav never tasted success again at the box office. Over the next 14 years, he starred in 13 flops. By the mid-90s, the actor gave up on his film career and ventured into business, returning only sporadically.

Kumar Gaurav’s later career and business venture

In 2002, Kumar Gaurav starred in his third and last hit- Kaante. After this, he appeared in three more films, none of which worked at the box office. The 2006 release My Daddy Strongest marked his last on-screen appearance. The actor then moved into the construction business and now runs a construction company. He currently lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.