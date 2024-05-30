Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

ED attaches over Rs 290 crore properties including shops in Noida's GIP mall

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother, sources say

Mumbai local train news: Railway's 63 hour mega block to affect more than 900 trains till..

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pune Porsche horror: Teenager's blood sample was swapped with his mother, sources say

Mumbai local train news: Railway's 63 hour mega block to affect more than 900 trains till..

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

What lies beyond sky in space?

India's 5 warriors whose names alone terrified enemies

Kareena Kapoor channels inner Pooh in off-shoulder gown at Bulgari event, fans call her 'princess'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Meet highest paid South Indian actress, charges Rs 10 crore for a film, not Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah

‘They never make it better’: Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin slams film, TV adaptations of books

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...

This star kid was once considered the brightest prospect in Bollywood before he lost it all with 25 flops

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 30, 2024, 02:25 PM IST

Meet India's most unsuccessful star kid, was bigger than Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, then gave 25 flops, now lives in...
India's most unsuccessful star kid
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Star kids are supposed to have it easy. That is how the popular narrative goes. Star kids are expected to coast through life and get all the success that comes their way. But in reality, it does not often go that way, that simply. There have been countless examples of children of stars who have not succeeded in films. One of them started with a bang but soon fizzled, becoming the most unsuccessful star kid in Bollywood history.

India’s most unsuccessful star kid is...

Kumar Gaurav, the son of Rajendra Kumar, had one of the most memorable debuts in Bollywood history. At the age of 25, he made his maiden screen appearance in Love Story (1981), a big hit. Gaurav became a style icon and heartthrob after just his first film. From then on to the mid and late-80s, when his films had stopped working, he was continuously regarded as a big box office draw, far more than his juniors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. In the mid-80s, many regarded him as a better prospect than even Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol.

Kumar Gaurav’s spate of 25 flops

But Love Story was to be the zenith of an unfulfilled film career. After it, Kumar Gaurav acted in 10 films over the next four years, all of which bombed at the box office. In 1986, his career stabilised with the success of Naam, but it wasn’t all him. Naam also starred Sanjay Dutt, who received much of the praise and credit for the film’s success. Post this, Kumar Gaurav never tasted success again at the box office. Over the next 14 years, he starred in 13 flops. By the mid-90s, the actor gave up on his film career and ventured into business, returning only sporadically.

Kumar Gaurav’s later career and business venture

In 2002, Kumar Gaurav starred in his third and last hit- Kaante. After this, he appeared in three more films, none of which worked at the box office. The 2006 release My Daddy Strongest marked his last on-screen appearance. The actor then moved into the construction business and now runs a construction company. He currently lives in Mumbai with his wife and daughter.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rohan Raja, WWE star, who is set to star in House of The Dragon season 2; know his India connect

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement