Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi: Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh accuses PM Modi of using 'hateful, unparliamentary terms' and urges Punjab voters to choose Congress for development. He criticizes BJP's "ill-conceived" Agniveer scheme for armed forces. Singh refutes PM Modi's claims and emphasizes the importance of protecting the nation amidst rising dehumanization. Get insights into the political discourse as Singh addresses key issues in a letter to Punjab voters.