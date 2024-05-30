Twitter
Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

Bollywood

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

This film, which was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, later became a cult classic.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 30, 2024, 03:46 PM IST

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...
A still from Mr India
From Koi Mil Gaya to Slumdog Millionaire, there are a number of films that Amitabh Bachchan was first choice for, but the actor rejected the roles and later the films turned out to be huge hits. Another such film, that Big B rejected, became a cult classic later. 

The film we are talking about then featured three other stars and emerged to be a blockbuster and completed silver jublee. However, the writers of the film never worked together again. It is none other than Mr. India. 

Mr. India is a superhero film directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. The film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Satish Kaushik and Amrish Puri in key roles. It took 350 days to be made and later ran in theatres for 175 days, thus completing silver jublee. 

The film was made in a budget of Rs 3.8 crore, and the screenplay was written by the duo Salim–Javed in what was their last collaboration before their split. Initially, the writers wrote the film with Rajesh Khanna as lead in their minds, however, later they realised that he didn't suit the character and thus they offered the film to Amitabh Bachchan. Big B however, rejected the role saying, "The film's hero is an invisible man, so why do you need me?"

Amitabh Bachchan's this statement didn't sit well with Salim-Javed and thus they made the film with Anil Kapoor. Boney Kapoor decided to cast Sridevi in the lead role and the films' songs 'Hawa Hawai', 'Kate Nahin Kat Te' and 'Zindagi Ki Yahi Reet Hai' became chartbusters. The movie eventually became a blockbuster and earned over Rs 10 crore at the box office. 

It was Shekhar Kapur's second film after Masoom and gained him immense fame. The movie made him overnight star and also attained the status of cult classic. Even todaym the audience enjoy watching the film on television screens and Boney Kapoor announced in 2011 that Mr. India will have a 3D sequel, titled Mr. India 2, and was expected for release in November 2014. However, it hasn't begun filming yet.

