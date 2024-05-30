Twitter
This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Made in the reported budget of Rs 12 lakhs, this iconic crime drama grossed Rs 9 crores.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 05:12 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

A still from iconic crime drama
In Bollywood, a few landmark films impacted or changed the film industry for good. Today, we will discuss a crime drama that inspired some of the biggest names of the industry. This movie had an ensemble cast, and it was made by the director in frustration. The film was produced on a limited budget, and several biggies rejected this film. Still, when the movie was released, it changed the crime drama genre. Today, Parinda has gained a cult status among moviegoers, but the journey of the making could be an interesting movie itself.

Parinda was made by a frustrated Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Parinda is filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's second film. His debut directorial, suspense thriller film Khamosh with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar, failed to find distributors and Chopra had to release the film at Mumbai's Regal Cinema. After this film, a frustrated Chopra decided to make a more commercial Hindi film about two brothers on the streets of Mumbai, which became Parinda. 

Actors who rejected Parinda 

Chopra wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play the role of elder brother, Kishen. However, he declined the film due to unknown reasons. Then, Chopra approached Shah for the same role, but he also rejected the film. Anil Kapoor, who was finalised for younger brother, Karan, recommended Jackie Shroff's name. Anil also insisted Jackie hear the songs and script, and then he agreed to meet Chopra. 

When Nana Patekar was hospitalised 

In Parinda, Nana Patekar plays the main antogonist, ganglord Anna. During the climax, the film's crew lost control of a fire they built using rubber solution and petrol, which led to Patekar suffering from serious burns. As per media reports, Patekar was critically injured and hospitalised for nearly two months, and he returned to filming after a year.

Box office collection of Parinda

Made in a reported budget of Rs 12 lakh, Parinda was released in cinemas on November 3, 1989, to positive critical and audience reviews. As per the media reports, Parinda grossed Rs 9 crores, becoming one of the year's biggest hits.

Directors who got inspired by Parinda

Parinda left a significant mark on moviegoers and filmmakers. Directors including, Nikhil Advani, Anurag Kashyap, Ram Gopal Varma, and Mahesh Manjrekar were highly influenced by Parinda.

