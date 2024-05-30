'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

In a tweet on the platform X, the former Indian captain emphasized the importance of selecting a quality coach without explicitly naming any individuals.

Amidst ongoing discussions regarding the appointment of the next head coach for the Indian cricket team, former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly took to social media to issue a warning to officials urging them to make a wise choice.

Ganguly, a former Indian captain, made his comments at a time when speculation was rife about Kolkata Knight Riders mentor and former Indian star Gautam Gambhir being considered as a top contender to succeed Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup.

In a tweet on the platform X, the former Indian captain emphasized the importance of selecting a quality coach without explicitly naming any individuals.

"The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely..." the former India captain wrote on X.

The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely… — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 30, 2024

This comment sparked a variety of reactions from internet users, with some drawing connections to his past strained relationship with former Indian coach, Greg Chappell.

During Chappell's time as head coach, Ganguly was removed as captain and dropped from the team due to ongoing conflicts between the two. Upon Ganguly's return to the team in 2006, he discovered that his teammates shared similar dissatisfaction with Chappell's coaching methods. Chappell was eventually dismissed as coach following India's unexpected exit from the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Many have speculated whether Ganguly's comment was directed at Gambhir, known for his candid opinions and criticisms of various individuals within the cricketing community, including players, coaches, and BCCI officials.

Here's how fans reacted:

Dada is remembering Greg Chappell and John Buchanan — Rambo (@sniggy1992) May 30, 2024

Dada knows a Coach can make or break players...

Greg Chappell has done more harm than good to Team India... — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) May 30, 2024

Speculations are that Gautam Gambhir will become the head coach.



And you say “choose the coach wisely”



Are you against Gambhir becoming the coach ? — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) May 30, 2024

This seems like a tweet against the appointment of Gambhir as the Indian coach, also not a single tweet to congratulate your home town for winning the IPL. This is not the Dada we grew up loving. — Prantik (@Pran__07) May 30, 2024

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the appointment of the new head coach. Despite the passing of the May 27 deadline, it has been reported that no prominent foreign candidates have applied for the position.

Also read| As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?