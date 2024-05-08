Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hassan grabs fan requesting selfie by his neck, video goes viral

A video circulating on X platform captures Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hassan in a controversial altercation with a fan seeking a selfie.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 08, 2024, 08:05 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
Cricket is often referred to as the 'gentleman's game', embodying principles of fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for opponents. This mutual respect extends to both fans and players alike. However, what occurs when a fan oversteps boundaries?

A video circulating on X platform captures Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hassan in a controversial altercation with a fan seeking a selfie. The footage depicts the fan approaching Hassan while he is engaged in conversation with his teammates. Despite Hassan's initial gesture for the fan to refrain from taking a selfie, the individual persists, provoking Hassan's anger.

In a moment of frustration, Hassan physically intervenes by grabbing the fan by the neck and nearly pushing him off the field. 

Watch:

According to media reports, the incident occurred during a Dhaka Premier League match.

Also read| IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
