Watch: Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hassan grabs fan requesting selfie by his neck, video goes viral

A video circulating on X platform captures Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hassan in a controversial altercation with a fan seeking a selfie.

Cricket is often referred to as the 'gentleman's game', embodying principles of fair play, sportsmanship, and respect for opponents. This mutual respect extends to both fans and players alike. However, what occurs when a fan oversteps boundaries?

In a moment of frustration, Hassan physically intervenes by grabbing the fan by the neck and nearly pushing him off the field.

Watch:

Shakib al Hasan went to beat a fan who tried to take a selfie



Shakib al Hasan went to beat a fan who tried to take a selfie

According to media reports, the incident occurred during a Dhaka Premier League match.

