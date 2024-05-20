Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting in 49 seats today, check full list of key candidates

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IIT graduate gets job with Rs 45 crore salary package, fired after few years, buys Narayana Murthy’s…

Netherlands rolls out free sunscreen vending machines in public areas, video goes viral

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 5: Voting begins for 49 seats today; Amethi, Rae Bareli among high-profile contests

Iranian authorities intensify search operation after helicopter carrying President Raisi crashes in mountains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IIT graduate gets job with Rs 45 crore salary package, fired after few years, buys Narayana Murthy’s…

Netherlands rolls out free sunscreen vending machines in public areas, video goes viral

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Mesmerizing images of universe captured by NASA

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Key battles in Phase 5

10 vegetarian foods to boost collagen in skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Abhishek Kumar reacts to Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel's breakup, his prediction about them in BB17: 'Dard mein insaan...'

Aishwarya Rai defends her much-criticised Cannes 2024 look, calls it 'magical', netizens say 'inko koi farak nahi padta'

Soni Razdan reveals she was targeted by fraudsters in customs scam, alerts fans: ‘They say you have ordered illegal...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting in 49 seats today, check full list of key candidates

As voters head to the polls on May 20, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 20, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On May 20, voters across 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 union territories will participate in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. The polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, with a total of 695 candidates contesting.

States and Seats in the Fifth Phase:

Bihar: 5 seats (Saran, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur (SC))
Jharkhand: 3 seats (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh)
Maharashtra: 13 seats (Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Bhiwandi)
Odisha: 5 seats (Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Aska, Kandhamal)
Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats (Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda)
West Bengal: 7 seats (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh)
Jammu & Kashmir: 1 seat (Baramulla)
Ladakh: 1 seat (Ladakh)

Constituencies to Watch:

Uttar Pradesh: Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kaiserganj
Bihar: Hajipur, Saran
Maharashtra: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan
Notable Candidates:

Uttar Pradesh:

Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs. Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress)
Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP)
Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP)

Bihar:

Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party - Ramvilas)
Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) vs. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)
Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Choudhary (BJP)

Maharashtra:

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP)
Mumbai North-West: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Shiv Sena)
Mumbai North-Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) vs. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)
Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena)
Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Jammu & Kashmir:

Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (JK National Conference)

Jharkhand:

Chatra: Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress)

As voters head to the polls on May 20, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Iran's President helicopter crash: Who all were present with Ebrahim Raisi on the chopper?

Mohini Ekadashi 2024: Know date, time, rituals, significance and more

Soni Razdan reveals she was targeted by fraudsters in customs scam, alerts fans: ‘They say you have ordered illegal...'

'Coming to BJP headquarters tomorrow...': Delhi CM Kejriwal after Bibhav Kumar's arrest

Som Pradosh Vrat 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals, significance and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani attends Women In Cinema Gala in dramatic ensemble, netizens say 'who designs these hideous dresses'

Influencer Diipa Büller-Khosla looks 'drop dead gorgeous' in metallic structured dress at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani stuns in Prabal Gurung thigh-high slit gown for her Cannes debut, poses by the French Riviera

Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha makes dashing debut at Cannes Film Festival, fans call him ‘international crush’

Streaming This Week: Madgaon Express, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Bridgerton season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement