Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5: Voting in 49 seats today, check full list of key candidates

As voters head to the polls on May 20, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.

On May 20, voters across 49 constituencies in 6 states and 2 union territories will participate in the fifth phase of the ongoing general elections. The polling will take place from 7 AM to 6 PM, with a total of 695 candidates contesting.

States and Seats in the Fifth Phase:

Bihar: 5 seats (Saran, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur (SC))

Jharkhand: 3 seats (Chatra, Kodarma, Hazaribagh)

Maharashtra: 13 seats (Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Bhiwandi)

Odisha: 5 seats (Bolangir, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Aska, Kandhamal)

Uttar Pradesh: 14 seats (Rae Bareli, Amethi, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaiserganj, Gonda)

West Bengal: 7 seats (Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly, Arambagh)

Jammu & Kashmir: 1 seat (Baramulla)

Ladakh: 1 seat (Ladakh)

Constituencies to Watch:

Uttar Pradesh: Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kaiserganj

Bihar: Hajipur, Saran

Maharashtra: Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South, Mumbai South-Central, Kalyan

Notable Candidates:

Uttar Pradesh:

Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs. Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress)

Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress)

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP)

Kaiserganj: Karan Bhushan Singh (BJP)

Bihar:

Hajipur: Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party - Ramvilas)

Saran: Rohini Acharya (RJD) vs. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP)

Muzaffarpur: Raj Bhushan Choudhary (BJP)

Maharashtra:

Mumbai North: Piyush Goyal (BJP)

Mumbai North-West: Ravindra Dattaram Waikar (Shiv Sena)

Mumbai North-Central: Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) vs. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress)

Mumbai South: Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena)

Kalyan: Dr. Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena)

Jammu & Kashmir:

Baramulla: Omar Abdullah (JK National Conference)

Jharkhand:

Chatra: Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress)

As voters head to the polls on May 20, these key constituencies and notable candidates will be closely watched for their potential impact on the overall election outcome.