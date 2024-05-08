Twitter
Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Sagar Pal, Vicky Gupta sent to judicial custody till May 27

Meet man, whose company is backed by MS Dhoni, set to open gigafactory this year in...

Meet man who was fired by Tesla, later hired by Meta for whopping Rs 4 crore package, he work as...

Jyothi Saree Mandir: Weaving a Legacy of Silk Sarees

Cricket

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel played crucial innings, scoring fifties for the Delhi Capitals as they posted a formidable total of 221/8 in their 20 overs.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 08, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Courtesy: X @IPL
In a thrilling match on Tuesday, the Rajasthan Royals, led by skipper Sanju Samson's impressive 86 runs, fell short by 20 runs against the Delhi Capitals in their 11th match of the season. Despite a valiant effort by Samson, who kept the hopes of victory alive, Rajasthan lost both their openers in the powerplay before Samson was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhishek Porel played crucial innings, scoring fifties for the Delhi Capitals as they posted a formidable total of 221/8 in their 20 overs against the Rajasthan Royals. Ravichandran Ashwin stood out as the top bowler, claiming three wickets in his four overs. Yuzvendra Chahal also made history by becoming the first Indian to reach 350 T20 wickets, removing Rishabh Pant in the process.

In the earlier part of the match, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to field first against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

IPL 2024 Points Table after DC win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 542 runs

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 541 runs

3. Sanju Samson - 471 runs

4. Sunil Narine - 461 runs

5. Travis Head - 444 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 18 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 17 wickets

3. Varun Chakravarthy - 16 wickets

4. T Natarajan - 15 wickets

5. Arshdeep Singh - 15 wickets

Also read| IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel power DC to 20-run win over RR

