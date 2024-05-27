Pamper yourself daily, with 5 exclusive body washes...

Twitter
Weather update: When will Delhi and North India get relief from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

DNA Verified: Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praise Congress during Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know the truth here

Hassan horror: Sex scandal Prajwal Revanna breaks silence, to appear before SIT on...

Space-theme, celebrity guests, and more: What's happening in Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding celebration

Weather update: When will Delhi and North India get relief from heatwave? IMD shares big update on monsoon

DNA Verified: Did RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat praise Congress during Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know the truth here

Players to win purple cap twice in IPL history

8 Best Protein packed Meat Substitutes

7 animals that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will BJP Win All 7 Seats In Delhi? | Congress | AAP | INDIA | Politics

Will Nirahua Be Able To Defeat SP's Dharmendra Yadav In Azamgarh? | BJP | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Madhavi Latha Vs Asaduddin Owaisi: Can BJP Pull Off A Shocker In Hyderabad | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Divya Agarwal sparks divorce rumours with Apurva Padgaonkar three months after marriage, deletes...

General Hospital actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in LA at 37

Shah Rukh Khan hugs crying Suhana, celebrates with AbRam, Aryan as KKR wins IPL 2024, fans say 'most beautiful moment'

Lifestyle

In this fast-paced life, people are so busy that, they do not find time for take care of themselves properly, but now to make their work easier, some such refreshing body washes have come to you, Now you can have a Spa-like experience at home, with the help of Amazon.

Latest News

Prachi Prakhar

Updated : May 27, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Pamper yourself daily, with 5 exclusive body washes...
Let's cleanse our body, with these natural body washes.
Shower is not less than nectar on stressful days. Everyone takes shower, but is just soap is enough to cleanse the body? This question I am sure, must have come to your mind too, but no worries, we have solved your dilemma, with 5 selected body washes from Amazon. Now, shower will not only cleanse, but will also take you into the magical world of fragrance, which will clear your stress along with your body.

 

 

About the item:
 
It consists of the rose scent.
It is created for Adults and designed according to all skin types.
It is completely Paraben free.
It is formulated with Chamomile, Lily of the valley and Frangipani.
Chamomile provides soothing and relaxing effect.
Lily gives sweet and floral essence.
Frangipani provides refreshness.
It has rich and creamy lather as it cleanses away impurities.
It does not stripe your skin's natural oils.
Its weight is 250 grams and it is gel based.
 

 
About the item:
It consists of 1% Salicylic acid which rinses off stubborn body acne with a splash.
It has naturally derived scrubbing Beads which removes dead skin cells and promotes smoother skin.
It also has Cica which calms irritated skin, Aloevera which provides moisturization, Turmeric which imparts glow to the skin.
It is dermatologically tested, paraben free product.
Its weight is 275 grams and it is available in various size options.
 
About the item:
It gently cleanses and hydrates the skin, by providing long lasting miniaturization.
It boosts the skin barrier function.
It consist some interesting ingredients like, Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, Probiotics and Japanese rice water.
Hyaluronic acid plumps the skin and Ceramides improve skin barrier function.
Over-all skin health and texture are seen by Probiotics and Japanese rice water calms itchiness and redness.
It is refreshing, gel based structure, which makes your skin bouncy.
It is a completely sulfate free product.
It is created for all skin types.
Its weight is 250 grams.
 
About the item:
It consists of natural Arabica coffee which smoothens and moisturizes the skin.
It has a warm Vanilla extract for a deliciously luxurious touch.
It is 100% vegan, plant based cleansers.
It does not contain sulfates, Parabens, and dyes.
It is scented with ethically sourced roasted coffee.
Its weight is 200 grams and it is specially designed for Adults.
It is suitable for all skin types.
 
About the item:
It exfoliates the dead skin cells.
It smoothens rough and bumpy skin.
It helps to reduce body acne, and also reduces the body odour.
It contains 1% Salicylic acid which exfoliates and cleanses the pores.
It contains Chamomile extract which gives long lasting freshness.
It is able to kill 90.53% acne causing germs.
It has a gel based formula.
It is suitable for all skin types.
It is completely Paraben free. 
Its weight is 250 grams and can use by those who are 16+.
It is available in various sizes.
 
Disclaimer:
Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
