Pamper yourself daily, with 5 exclusive body washes...

In this fast-paced life, people are so busy that, they do not find time for take care of themselves properly, but now to make their work easier, some such refreshing body washes have come to you, Now you can have a Spa-like experience at home, with the help of Amazon.

Let's cleanse our body, with these natural body washes.

Shower is not less than nectar on stressful days. Everyone takes shower, but is just soap is enough to cleanse the body? This question I am sure, must have come to your mind too, but no worries, we have solved your dilemma, with 5 selected body washes from Amazon. Now, shower will not only cleanse, but will also take you into the magical world of fragrance, which will clear your stress along with your body.

About the item:

• It consists of the rose scent.

• It is created for Adults and designed according to all skin types.

• It is completely Paraben free.

• It is formulated with Chamomile, Lily of the valley and Frangipani.

• Chamomile provides soothing and relaxing effect.

• Lily gives sweet and floral essence.

• Frangipani provides refreshness.

• It has rich and creamy lather as it cleanses away impurities.

• It does not stripe your skin's natural oils.

• Its weight is 250 grams and it is gel based.

About the item:

• It consists of 1% Salicylic acid which rinses off stubborn body acne with a splash.

• It has naturally derived scrubbing Beads which removes dead skin cells and promotes smoother skin.

• It also has Cica which calms irritated skin, Aloevera which provides moisturization, Turmeric which imparts glow to the skin.

• It is dermatologically tested, paraben free product.

• Its weight is 275 grams and it is available in various size options.

About the item:

• It gently cleanses and hydrates the skin, by providing long lasting miniaturization.

• It boosts the skin barrier function.

• It consist some interesting ingredients like, Hyaluronic acid, Ceramides, Probiotics and Japanese rice water.

• Hyaluronic acid plumps the skin and Ceramides improve skin barrier function.

• Over-all skin health and texture are seen by Probiotics and Japanese rice water calms itchiness and redness.

• It is refreshing, gel based structure, which makes your skin bouncy.

• It is a completely sulfate free product.

• It is created for all skin types.

• Its weight is 250 grams.

About the item:

• It consists of natural Arabica coffee which smoothens and moisturizes the skin.

• It has a warm Vanilla extract for a deliciously luxurious touch.

• It is 100% vegan, plant based cleansers.

• It does not contain sulfates, Parabens, and dyes.

• It is scented with ethically sourced roasted coffee.

• Its weight is 200 grams and it is specially designed for Adults.

• It is suitable for all skin types.

About the item:

• It exfoliates the dead skin cells.

• It smoothens rough and bumpy skin.

• It helps to reduce body acne, and also reduces the body odour.

• It contains 1% Salicylic acid which exfoliates and cleanses the pores.

• It contains Chamomile extract which gives long lasting freshness.

• It is able to kill 90.53% acne causing germs.

• It has a gel based formula.

• It is suitable for all skin types.

• It is completely Paraben free.

• Its weight is 250 grams and can use by those who are 16+.

• It is available in various sizes.

Disclaimer:

Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever.