ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain’s ability to regulate attention, behavior, and impulse control.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2024, 10:56 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Fahadh Faasil says he has been diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41: 'I am clinically...'
Fahadh Faasil on his ADHD diagnosis
Noted South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil said he was clinically diagnosed with Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain’s ability to regulate attention, behavior, and impulse control. It is common in children but can also affect adults.

Speaking after dedicating Peace Valley Children’s Village at nearby Kothamangalam on Sunday, the Aavesham actor said that while roaming around the children’s village, he asked a doctor whether it was easy to cure ADHD.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," said the Kumbalanghi Nights actor.

His statement comes as Aavesham, upon its release on April 11, garnered widespread critical acclaim from reviewers, who lauded its direction, standout performances–particularly by Fahadh Faasil and Sajin Gopu–dynamic action sequences, stunning cinematography, captivating musical score, and overall technical prowess.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

