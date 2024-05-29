Two Dead One Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car From Brij Bhushans Sons Convoy

Brij Bhushan Singh's son's convoy kills two kids, injures one in UP's Gonda. At least two children died and one was injured after a car in the convoy of BJP's Karan Bhushan Singh ran over them near Baikunth Degree College in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. After the accident, a huge crowd gathered on the spot. The police have seized the car and taken the bodies of the children into custody. It is currently being investigated whether Karan Bhushan was present in the convoy at the time of the accident. As per reports, locals are blocking the road and demanding action from police.