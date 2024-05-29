Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

'Could be due to...': IMD examining data after Delhi records 52.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshwar

Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...

Health insurance rules: IRDAI asks insurers to decide on cashless authorisation within...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...

Health insurance rules: IRDAI asks insurers to decide on cashless authorisation within...

10 jaw-dropping images of distinct galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

8 low-carb, high protein meals to gain strength

7 snakes that attack in blink of an eye

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

YouTuber Bobby Kataria Arrested Over Alleged Human Trafficking Charges

Will Kangana Ranaut Lose From Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

Munawar Faruqui cuts cake with Mehzabeen Coatwala in first photos after rumoured wedding

Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the sci-fi action film is the most expensive Indian movie till date.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2024, 10:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...
Kalki 2898 AD is most expensive Indian film
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive Indian film till date with the reported budget of Rs 600 crore. In a recent interview, Prabhas justified why it took such a whopping amount to make the sci-fi action spectacle.

Talking to Deadline, the Salaar star said, "The whole film is made for international (audiences). That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country." Prabhas also shared his first reaction when he came to know that he will share screen space with the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan as he stated, "I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir (at all), let alone in one film. When I heard, I called the producer and said, ‘What are you giving me? This is an achievement beyond aything.'"

Even since the success of the two Baahubali films, Prabhas is considered as the first 'pan-Indian' actor. The actor opened up on being called the same as he told the international portal, "We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now."

Inspired from the Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by his father-in-law C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The first glimpse of the film was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con last year when its working title was Project K. Kalki 2898 AD releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

IIT graduate got job with Rs 100 crore salary, fired within a year, replaced by woman with Rs 33 crore pay, she is...

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement