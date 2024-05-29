Prabhas justifies why Kalki 2898 AD has highest budget in history of Indian cinema, says it cost Rs 600 crore because...

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. With a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the sci-fi action film is the most expensive Indian movie till date.

Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the leading roles, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive Indian film till date with the reported budget of Rs 600 crore. In a recent interview, Prabhas justified why it took such a whopping amount to make the sci-fi action spectacle.

Talking to Deadline, the Salaar star said, "The whole film is made for international (audiences). That’s why it’s the highest budget and we’ve got the best actors in the country." Prabhas also shared his first reaction when he came to know that he will share screen space with the legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan as he stated, "I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir (at all), let alone in one film. When I heard, I called the producer and said, ‘What are you giving me? This is an achievement beyond aything.'"

Even since the success of the two Baahubali films, Prabhas is considered as the first 'pan-Indian' actor. The actor opened up on being called the same as he told the international portal, "We were hearing for the first time people calling me ‘pan-Indian’. That doesn’t really affect me but it’s a good feeling to think that people around the country like me now."

Inspired from the Indian mythology, Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by his father-in-law C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies. The first glimpse of the film was launched at the San Diego Comic-Con last year when its working title was Project K. Kalki 2898 AD releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

