Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Blackout director Devang Bhavsar says he wanted to explore man's greed in his film: 'I aimed to depict how...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Which countries are witnessing rapid increase in Muslim population? Where does India stand? Check full list here

Pune Porsche Horror: How 'drunk' teen's blood sample was 'changed' at hospital to show no trace of alcohol

UP board topper Prachi Nigam receives surprise makeover by influencer after getting trolled over....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Blackout director Devang Bhavsar says he wanted to explore man's greed in his film: 'I aimed to depict how...'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

Which countries are witnessing rapid increase in Muslim population? Where does India stand? Check full list here

7 symptoms of liver damage

Here's how much Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, others charged for Panchayat 3

Indian cricketers set to play their fourth consecutive T20 World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Munawar Faruqui Second Marriage: Bigg Boss 17 Star Gets Hitched Again? Here Is The First Look...

Punjab News: BJP Shares AAP's Balkar Singh Obscene Video Flashing Privates To 21-Yr-Old Job Seeker

Bon Voyage! Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Second Pre-Wedding Bash On Cruise, Here Is The Itinerary

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh breaks his silence on his disappearance: 'Main jab gaya tha...'

After Karan Johar announces Siddhant, Triptii-starrer Dhadak 2, his old Instagram post denying making film goes viral

Maharagni teaser: Kajol looks badass, beats up goons in action-packed first look, fans call her 'lady Singham'

HomeIndia

India

Pune Porsche Horror: How 'drunk' teen's blood sample was 'changed' at hospital to show no trace of alcohol

On Monday, police claimed that the teen's blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person's samples which showed no traces of alcohol.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 28, 2024, 08:12 PM IST

Pune Porsche Horror: How 'drunk' teen's blood sample was 'changed' at hospital to show no trace of alcohol
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In the Pune Porsche accident, a three-member committee is conducting an inquiry into the alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the juvenile driver. The team visited the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Tuesday. Police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble in connection with the incident. 

"We will examine the sequence of events after the accident. The probe will be conducted as per the rules and a report will be submitted to the government," said Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of the Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals who is heading the panel.

According to police, the teenager was drunk at the time of the incident. On Monday, police claimed that his blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person's samples which showed no traces of alcohol. Dr Taware and the other two were arrested in this connection.

How did the teen's blood sample change?

The accident in which the 17-year-old allegedly killed two IT professionals took place in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune. According to reports, the teen's blood sample was taken to Sassoon General Hospital on May 19 at 11 am.

The accused’s father then contacted Dr Ajay Taware. At Taware's request, D Srihari Halnore changed the samples, News18 reported quoting sources. The blood sample of the second person was sent to the forensic lab. Subsequently, Sassoon’s doctor reported that the minor accused had not consumed alcohol.

However, the police took another blood sample of the Pune teen for DNA testing at another government hospital. The blood sample taken for the second time matched with the blood sample of the minor accused and the father. But the blood sample from Sassoon Hospital did not match with the blood sample of the accused.

Therefore, during police interrogation, the doctor admitted to changing the blood sample. Police suspect that one of the lab attendants was helping the three arrested accused.

READ | Swati Maliwal assault case: Court sends Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody till...

Meanwhile, Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31. The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kani Kusruti, star of Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light, who once quit acting due to sexual demands from...

6 babies killed after massive fire broke out at hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Travel from Dubai on a Budget With Next Holidays

Neha Sharma says she doesn't attend Bollywood awards shows as they aren't 'genuine': It’s all taken already | Exclusive

Odisha Board 10th Result 2024 today: BSE Odisha Matric result 2024 to be declared shortly at bseodisha.ac.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement