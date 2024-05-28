Pune Porsche Horror: How 'drunk' teen's blood sample was 'changed' at hospital to show no trace of alcohol

On Monday, police claimed that the teen's blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person's samples which showed no traces of alcohol.

In the Pune Porsche accident, a three-member committee is conducting an inquiry into the alleged manipulation of the blood samples of the juvenile driver. The team visited the Sassoon General Hospital in Pune on Tuesday. Police have arrested Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run hospital's forensic medicine department, chief medical officer Dr Shrihari Halnor and staff member Atul Ghatkamble in connection with the incident.

"We will examine the sequence of events after the accident. The probe will be conducted as per the rules and a report will be submitted to the government," said Dr Pallavi Sapale, dean of the Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals who is heading the panel.

According to police, the teenager was drunk at the time of the incident. On Monday, police claimed that his blood samples were discarded and replaced with another person's samples which showed no traces of alcohol. Dr Taware and the other two were arrested in this connection.

How did the teen's blood sample change?

The accident in which the 17-year-old allegedly killed two IT professionals took place in the early hours of May 19 in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune. According to reports, the teen's blood sample was taken to Sassoon General Hospital on May 19 at 11 am.

The accused’s father then contacted Dr Ajay Taware. At Taware's request, D Srihari Halnore changed the samples, News18 reported quoting sources. The blood sample of the second person was sent to the forensic lab. Subsequently, Sassoon’s doctor reported that the minor accused had not consumed alcohol.

However, the police took another blood sample of the Pune teen for DNA testing at another government hospital. The blood sample taken for the second time matched with the blood sample of the minor accused and the father. But the blood sample from Sassoon Hospital did not match with the blood sample of the accused.

Therefore, during police interrogation, the doctor admitted to changing the blood sample. Police suspect that one of the lab attendants was helping the three arrested accused.

Meanwhile, Pune District Court on Tuesday sent the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the Pune car accident case to police custody till May 31. The Pune Police commissioner earlier said that efforts were on to try the minor accused as an adult.