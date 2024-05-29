Pune Car Crash MLAs Son Involved In Pune Porsche Crash Claims Congress Leader Nana Patole

Son of a Maharashtra MLA involved in the Pune Porsche crash: Congress The startling allegations came after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, speaking at a press conference, said that a legislator whose son was allegedly involved is using his power to cover up the matter. Patole further demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the crash. Attacking the state govt Patole asked for the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Two IT professionals lost their lives on May 19 when a Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old ran over them in Pune.