Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

How much gold can you keep at home? Check limits, govt rules here

KKR star Rinku Singh said this on exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this Aditya Chopra film; star kid replaced them, won National Award

T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, format, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

Meet Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister, Diya Mehta Jatia daughter of business tycoon, her father is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

How much gold can you keep at home? Check limits, govt rules here

KKR star Rinku Singh said this on exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad

 8 natural ways to reduce high cholesterol without any medication

Late Sidhu Moosewala's car collection

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani expensive gifts to their children 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

YouTuber Bobby Kataria Arrested Over Alleged Human Trafficking Charges

Will Kangana Ranaut Lose From Mandi Lok Sabha Seat

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan refused to work in this Aditya Chopra film; star kid replaced them, won National Award

This superstar refused to take flight to London for shoot, reached only after month-long ship journey, film was...

HomeCricket

Cricket

KKR star Rinku Singh said this on exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad

Following his team's victory in the IPL, Rinku Singh shared his thoughts on being overlooked for the T20 World Cup squad.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 29, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

KKR star Rinku Singh said this on exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The decision made by the Indian cricket team selectors to exclude Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad sparked significant criticism from fans and experts alike. Despite this, the BCCI ultimately chose Shivam Dube and Axar Patel as the all-rounder options, with Rinku being placed in the reserves. Rinku had a challenging IPL campaign, only scoring 168 runs due to limited batting opportunities. However, his team, KKR, emerged victorious in the competition.

Recently, Rinku broke his silence regarding the T20 World Cup snub in an interview. He explained that his exclusion from the squad was based on team composition and shared details of a conversation he had with skipper Rohit Sharma about the decision.

"Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination. It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens happens for good. Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard. There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me," Rinku said in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a decisive victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, triumphing by eight wickets to claim the championship title. This marked the third IPL trophy for the esteemed franchise.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," Rinku said after the victory.

Also read| T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, format, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star, who used to sing in weddings for Rs 10, one song changed his life; is now one of India’s highest-paid singers

India's highest-paid item girl earns Rs 5 crore a song, more than heroines' full fees; not Malaika, Nora, Katrina, Sunny

Weather Update: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

Amid murmurs of marriage, Janhvi Kapoor has this message for rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's mother: 'So proud...'

PM Modi to meditate in Kanyakumari for 2 days after Lok Sabha campaign ends, Congress urges EC intervention

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement