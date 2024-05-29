KKR star Rinku Singh said this on exclusion from India's T20 World Cup squad

Following his team's victory in the IPL, Rinku Singh shared his thoughts on being overlooked for the T20 World Cup squad.

The decision made by the Indian cricket team selectors to exclude Rinku Singh from the T20 World Cup 2024 squad sparked significant criticism from fans and experts alike. Despite this, the BCCI ultimately chose Shivam Dube and Axar Patel as the all-rounder options, with Rinku being placed in the reserves. Rinku had a challenging IPL campaign, only scoring 168 runs due to limited batting opportunities. However, his team, KKR, emerged victorious in the competition.

Recently, Rinku broke his silence regarding the T20 World Cup snub in an interview. He explained that his exclusion from the squad was based on team composition and shared details of a conversation he had with skipper Rohit Sharma about the decision.

"Yes, anyone feels a little bad if he is not selected despite good performance. However, this time I could not get selected due to the team combination. It is okay, one should not think too much about things that are not in one's hands. Yes, I was a little upset in the beginning. Whatever happened is fine. Whatever happens happens for good. Rohit Bhaiya did not say anything special. He only said that just keep working hard. There is a World Cup again after two years. There is no need to worry too much. This is what he said to me," Rinku said in an interview with Dainik Jagran.

The Kolkata Knight Riders secured a decisive victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 final, triumphing by eight wickets to claim the championship title. This marked the third IPL trophy for the esteemed franchise.

"Outstanding feeling right now. Dream has come true - I have been here for 7 years and we are so happy. Credit to GG sir. I will finally lift the IPL trophy. It was God's plan," Rinku said after the victory.

