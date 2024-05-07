Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel power DC to 20-run win over RR

DC jump to 5th spot in points table with 20-run win against RR.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 07, 2024, 11:40 PM IST

Delhi Capitals batter Tristan Stubbs continued his breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the franchise, adding to his credentials as a finisher in 20-over cricket. In the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, Stubbs made 41 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 205.00.

In the 12 games this season, Stubbs scored 318 runs at an average of 53.00 and a strike rate of 188.16 in 11 innings. He smashed two half-centuries, with a knock of 71* as his best score.

Stubbs has been a good death-over performer in this IPL. Between 18 to 20 overs, Stubbs has scored 140 runs in 44 balls at a strike rate of 318.18, with 12 fours and 12 sixes. He has been dismissed only once in the death overs. Nobody has scored more runs than Stubbs in this phase during this season.

In the death overs from 16-20 overs, Stubbs has scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 252.50. The most runs in the death overs this season have been scored by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s Dinesh Karthik (208 runs at a strike rate of 228.57) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Tim David (205 runs at a strike rate of 181.42).

Coming to the game, RR opted to bowl first after winning the toss. For Delhi, Jake Fraser McGurk (50 in 20 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Abhishek Porel (63 in 36 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) set the tone with aggressive half-centuries.

However, Delhi lost wickets in between. Towards, the end, Tristan Stubbs (41 in 20 balls, with three fours and three sixes) put up an entertaining cameo and helped DC reach 221/8 in their 20 overs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/ANI)

