RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 12 results to be out today, check time, direct link here

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the class 12 results today (May 20, 2024) at 12:15 PM. According to the official notice, the RBSE will hold a press conference at 12.15 pm, after which the result link will be activated for the students to access their results.
The Rajasthan Class 12 board exam was conducted from February 29 to April 4. Whereas, exams for Children with Special Needs (CWSN) were held from March 1 to 4. The exam schedule was set from 8:30 am, till 11:45 am. Meanwhile, the exam for CWSN was from 8:30 am to 12:45 pm.
Here’s how to check the RBSE Class 12 result:
