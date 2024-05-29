RBSE Rajasthan Class 10 board results out, check direct link here to know results

RBSE 10th Result 2024: The wait is over if you took the Rajasthan Board 10th exam and are awaiting your results. The 10th grade results are now available from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Students can check their scorecard by going to rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the Rajasthan Board's official websites.

How to check RBSE 10th Result 2024

- First of all go to the official website of Rajasthan Board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

- Now click on the link of RBSE 10th result 2024.

- Now fill in the required details like your roll number and date of birth and submit.

- Your result will start appearing on your screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future use.

This year's overall pass percentage is 93.03, which includes the passing percentages for boys and girls, which are 92.64 and 93.46, respectively. The results were declared on June 13th in 2022, and on June 2nd in 2023.



After the results are announced, in July 2024, students can apply for scrutiny if they would like their results to be reevaluated. Applications must be submitted online via the official RBSE website no later than fifteen days following the announcement of the results. Applications submitted within the first seven days are subject to a reevaluation fee of INR 300 per subject. The fee increases to INR 600 per subject for requests made after this time.



