'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

A Chennai journalist highlighted the significant price difference between online and in-store purchases of the same products, sparking a debate on social media.

The surge in instant doorstep delivery services for daily essentials like milk, butter, and fruits has significantly boosted the popularity of food and grocery delivery apps. However, the convenience of online shopping comes at a price, often overlooked by consumers. A recent revelation by a Chennai-based journalist has highlighted the stark difference in prices between online orders and in-store purchases.

The cost of convenience is — Priyanka Thirumurthy (@priyankathiru) May 27, 2024

Priyanka Thirumurthy, a journalist, brought this issue to light by sharing a striking comparison on social media. She posted a screenshot of her online order for a "bread butter jam" from Coffee Shastra, priced at Rs 115, alongside a receipt for the same item bought in person at Rs 45. Thirumurthy criticized this “cost of convenience” as “ridiculous.”

The discrepancy in pricing can be attributed to the high commissions charged by delivery platforms. According to Moneycontrol, services like Swiggy and Zomato levy a commission of 24-28% on the order value from restaurants, excluding delivery fees. This significant markup explains the inflated prices consumers encounter online.

Thirumurthy's post sparked widespread debate on social media. Many users echoed her sentiments, expressing frustration over the inflated costs. One user remarked, "Getting a cup of coffee at Coffee Shastra T.Nagar during peak hours is frustrating to the core. The slow service, the smoking zone nearby, the dustbins, the bus stop. This is indeed a ‘convenience’ fee.”

Others highlighted broader issues within the industry, such as the underpayment of delivery workers despite high customer charges and misleading discount tactics. One user commented, “The most ridiculous part is after charging so much commission, platform fees, and not paying their delivery partners much, Swiggy claims that they aren’t yet profitable. Their offers are almost useless. 50% off up to ₹40 on orders above ₹100. So that’s just ₹40 discount but psychologically makes your order for ₹150-200 by showing 50% discount.”

Another user emphasized the environmental impact, arguing that higher costs might discourage small, inefficient orders. "The fuel consumed to transport such a small meal is not efficient if we take the climate seriously. The cost must be higher so we don’t take climate or fuel for granted."