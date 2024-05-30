Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

Chandelier crash ruins Mumbai resident's wedding, luxury hotel asked to pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema sets massive record during IPL 2024, got over 350000000000…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

Man sells replicas of Nita Ambani's necklace for Rs 178, Harsh Goenka reacts

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

9 tips to prevent nosebleeds in summer

9 Bollywood actresses who left studies for films

7 warning signs of heat strokes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Ranveer Singh, Prasanth Varma break their silence on parting ways, not doing Rakshas: 'Not the ideal time for...'

India's richest actress is worth Rs 776 crore, has no solo hit in 14 years; still beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina

Janhvi Kapoor defends actors' rising entourage cost after Farah Khan calls it 'waste of resources': 'Sab log sirf...'

HomeViral

Viral

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill

A Chennai journalist highlighted the significant price difference between online and in-store purchases of the same products, sparking a debate on social media.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

'Ridiculous': Woman claims Swiggy charged Rs 115 for Rs 45 bun butter jam, shares bill
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The surge in instant doorstep delivery services for daily essentials like milk, butter, and fruits has significantly boosted the popularity of food and grocery delivery apps. However, the convenience of online shopping comes at a price, often overlooked by consumers. A recent revelation by a Chennai-based journalist has highlighted the stark difference in prices between online orders and in-store purchases.

Priyanka Thirumurthy, a journalist, brought this issue to light by sharing a striking comparison on social media. She posted a screenshot of her online order for a "bread butter jam" from Coffee Shastra, priced at Rs 115, alongside a receipt for the same item bought in person at Rs 45. Thirumurthy criticized this “cost of convenience” as “ridiculous.”

The discrepancy in pricing can be attributed to the high commissions charged by delivery platforms. According to Moneycontrol, services like Swiggy and Zomato levy a commission of 24-28% on the order value from restaurants, excluding delivery fees. This significant markup explains the inflated prices consumers encounter online.

Thirumurthy's post sparked widespread debate on social media. Many users echoed her sentiments, expressing frustration over the inflated costs. One user remarked, "Getting a cup of coffee at Coffee Shastra T.Nagar during peak hours is frustrating to the core. The slow service, the smoking zone nearby, the dustbins, the bus stop. This is indeed a ‘convenience’ fee.”

Others highlighted broader issues within the industry, such as the underpayment of delivery workers despite high customer charges and misleading discount tactics. One user commented, “The most ridiculous part is after charging so much commission, platform fees, and not paying their delivery partners much, Swiggy claims that they aren’t yet profitable. Their offers are almost useless. 50% off up to ₹40 on orders above ₹100. So that’s just ₹40 discount but psychologically makes your order for ₹150-200 by showing 50% discount.”

Another user emphasized the environmental impact, arguing that higher costs might discourage small, inefficient orders. "The fuel consumed to transport such a small meal is not efficient if we take the climate seriously. The cost must be higher so we don’t take climate or fuel for granted."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

RBSE 10th Result 2024: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results to be out today; check time, direct link here

Centre starts granting citizenship under CAA in these three states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement