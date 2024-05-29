Rohit Sharma to leave Mumbai Indians? Former India batter makes shocking predictions

Rohit was removed as captain at the beginning of the IPL 2024 season, with Hardik Pandya taking over leadership of the team.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that Rohit Sharma will not be playing for Mumbai Indians in the next season of the IPL, following the events that transpired at the franchise during the recently concluded edition. Rohit was removed as captain at the beginning of the IPL 2024 season, with Hardik Pandya taking over leadership of the team.

Speculation arose during the season that the Mumbai Indians' dressing room was divided due to the change in leadership. Despite this, Rohit will now lead the national team with Pandya as his deputy in the upcoming ICC event. Throughout the IPL 2024 season, Rohit performed well with the bat, scoring 417 runs at an average of 32.07 and a strike rate of 150. He achieved both a century and a fifty, with his highest score being 105*.

Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for Mumbai Indians as they ended up at the bottom of the points table under Hardik's leadership.

Renowned cricket analyst Chopra believes that the five-time champions will need to make significant decisions for the upcoming season, including the possibility of not retaining Ishan Kishan.

"I think they will let Ishan Kishan go. They might use the 'Right to Match' card because 15.5 crores is just too much money. I don't think Ishan will be retained," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

In discussing Rohit, Chopra confidently stated that he has already competed in his final match for MI and will not be donning the blue and golden jersey in the upcoming season. In MI's last match of the season, Rohit achieved a half-century.

"I think Rohit Sharma has played his last match for the Mumbai Indians, whether he doesn't want to be retained or the franchise lets him go," he reasoned.

"Either way, I see them parting ways. I don't think you will be seeing Rohit Sharma in the Mumbai Indians jersey again. That's just my understanding. I might be wrong but I feel, either which way, Rohit Sharma will not be playing for the Mumbai Indians when you start the next season," he added.

In the midst of preparations for the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma has arrived in New York with the rest of the squad. The team has commenced their training sessions in anticipation of the upcoming ICC event. The Men in Blue are set to kick off their campaign on June 5th against Ireland at the newly built Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Furthermore, cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan scheduled for June 9th.

Also read| Hardik Pandya finally breaks silence amid divorce rumours with Natasa Stankovic