Shielding your car from India's intense summer heat: An easy-to-follow guide

Here is a simple guide that outlines all the necessary steps for protecting your car against the blazing sun.

Latest News

Garima Avtar

Updated : May 30, 2024, 01:45 PM IST

Shielding your car from India's intense summer heat: An easy-to-follow guide
Tips on protecting car against the blazing sun
With the scorching summer sun blazing over India, temperatures rise dramatically, posing a challenge not only to people but also to their vehicles. The intense heat can affect both the appearance and internal workings of your car. To help car owners safeguard their vehicles, here is a simple guide that outlines all the necessary steps for protecting your car against the blazing sun.

1. Smart Parking

Seek Shade: Whenever possible, park your vehicle in shaded areas. Trees, buildings, or covered parking spaces can offer protection from direct sunlight. If shade is limited, consider using a car shelter or canopy.
Utilize Sunshades: Invest in quality sunshades for your windshield and windows. These reflective shields can significantly lower the temperature inside your vehicle while protecting the dashboard and seats from UV rays.

2. Preserve the Exterior

Regular Cleaning and Waxing: Dust, grime, and contaminants can adhere to your car’s surface during extreme heat. Regularly washing and waxing your vehicle can help protect the paint and keep it looking glossy. Wax serves as a barrier against the sun’s UV rays.
Consider Paint Protection Film: Applying a paint protection film (PPF) to your car's exterior can offer defense against UV rays, minor scratches, and environmental wear.

3. Shield the Interior

Use Seat Covers: High temperatures can cause the car’s upholstery to fade and crack. Using seat covers, especially those made from reflective or heat-resistant materials, can help preserve the interior.
Dashboard Protectors: Dashboards are particularly vulnerable to sun damage. Using a dashboard cover or protector can prevent cracking and fading.
Window Tints: Applying a good quality window tint can block a significant amount of UV rays, reduce glare, and keep the interior cooler. Ensure the tint complies with local regulations.

4. Maintain the Air Conditioning System

Regular Checkups: Your car’s air conditioning system works harder during the summer. Regular maintenance, including checking the coolant levels, inspecting the AC system for leaks, and cleaning or replacing the air filters, ensures optimal performance.
Opt for Recirculation Mode: When using the AC, choose recirculation mode to cool the air inside your vehicle more efficiently.

5. Tire Care

Check Tire Pressure: High temperatures can cause the air inside your tires to expand, leading to over-inflation. Regularly check and adjust your tire pressure to prevent blowouts and ensure a smooth ride.
Consider Nitrogen: Using nitrogen instead of air in your tires can help them handle high temperatures better and reduce the risk of tire failures.

6. Prevent Engine Overheating

Moderate Speeds: Maintaining moderate speeds can reduce the engine's heat output and prevent excessive temperature buildup.
Radiator Maintenance: The radiator plays a crucial role in managing your car's temperature. Ensure the coolant level is adequate and check for any leaks. Using ethylene glycol instead of water in the radiator can enhance cooling efficiency and better protect the engine against overheating.

7. Smart Use of Air Conditioning

Keep Windows Shut: Keeping windows shut while the AC is on helps maintain the cool environment inside your car. For those without ventilated seats, using a cushion or mat can minimize heat transfer.

8. Emergency Kit

Prepare for Emergencies: Keep an emergency kit in your car that includes water, a first aid kit, basic tools, and a spare tire. In case of a breakdown in the heat, these items can be lifesavers.

Navigating through India's summer requires not just endurance but also smart maintenance of your vehicle. By choosing nitrogen for your tires, ensuring your radiator and AC are in optimal condition, and taking other protective measures, you can significantly alleviate the challenges posed by high temperatures. Before you hit the road this summer, take a moment to prepare your vehicle against the heat, ensuring both you and your car remain cool and composed.

