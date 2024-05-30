Maharaja trailer: Vijay Sethupathi searches for Lakshmi in his 50th film, fans call Anurag Kashyap 'perfect baddie'

In his 50th film, Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi searches for a mysterious Lakshmi and also hides his true identity.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi will soon be treating his fans with his 50th film, Maharaja, and the makers have dropped the movie's official trailer. On Thursday, the trailer of Maharaja was released online and amazed his fans. In the upcoming movie, Vijay plays an intriguing barber who's looking for his lost Lakshmi. Vijay reaches out to the police and requests them to register an FIR about missing Lakshmi.

A police official asks Vijay to describe Lakshmi, and he fails to define what exactly Lakshmi is- is it a girl, money, or some sort of document? By the end of the trailer, we are introduced to the film's villain, Anurag Kashyap, promising to be a worthy clash of the Titans.

As soon as the trailer was released, several fans of Vijay praised the visuals, intriguing plot, and Anurag's addition. A fan wrote, "Anurag Kashyap is the perfect villain." Another fan wrote, "Vijay is not simply acting, he is just living in that character. Pure goosebumps overloaded." One of the fans wrote, "Wow Anurag Kashyap sir. He's the ultimate baddie." A netizen wrote, "Old Vijay sir is back."

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja also stars Mamta Mohandas, Natty (Natraj), Bharathiraja, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Vinoth Sagar, Boys Manikandan, Kalki, and Sachana Namidass. The film is scheduled for 2024 release. The date hasn't been announced yet.

