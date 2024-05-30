Twitter
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli leaves for New York to join Team India, likely to miss warm-up game vs Bangladesh

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance included in TIME's 100 World's Most Influential Companies of...

Amid trolling, this Heeramandi star calls Sharmin Segal a 'masterpiece': 'After 10-15 years...'

T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli leaves for New York to join Team India, likely to miss warm-up game vs Bangladesh

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Voting is already over in 486 seats in 28 states and Union territories.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 30, 2024, 11:11 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Stage set for voting in 57 seats in last phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The campaign war for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is over on Thursday. Now the seventh and last phase of voting will be held on June 1. Before this voting, all the candidates and their party warriors tried every trick to create an atmosphere in favour of their party.

In the last phase, voting will be held on 57 seats of 7 states and 1 Union Territory, Chandigarh. Voting will be held in these 7 states UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Odisha, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. In final phase, voting will be held on 13 seats of UP, 8 of Bihar, 9 of West Bengal, all 13 seats of Punjab, 6 of Odisha, 3 of Jharkhand, all 4 seats of Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh seat. In the last phase, 904 candidates are in the electoral fray.

The last phase of elections is also important because voting is to be held in the Varanasi seat, Lok Sabha seat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, the fate of big leaders like BJP's Anurag Thakur from Hamirpur, Kangana Ranaut from Mandi seat, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also at stake in the last phase of voting. On Thursday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath reached Himachal for the last day of the election campaign and Rahul Gandhi took charge in Odisha.

In 2019, NDA won 11 out of these 13 seats in UP and two seats went to BSP. That is why this time it is a challenge for BJP to maintain dominance in these seats. Similarly, all nine seats in West Bengal were won by TMC in the last election. That is why, this time NDA is working harder in this stronghold of Mamata Banerjee. All the eight seats in Bihar went to NDA in the last election. Hence, saving this stronghold remains a question of NDA's credibility.

