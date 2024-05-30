Man dies after being sucked into plane engine in front of passengers at airport

The plane, carrying up to 104 passengers, was scheduled to take off for Billund in Denmark at 2.25pm.

A person died at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after falling into the spinning turbine blades of a departing passenger jet, Dutch airline KLM said.

The death occurred as a KLM flight was ready to depart for Billund in Denmark. The plane, carrying up to 104 passengers, was scheduled to take off for Billund in Denmark at 2.25pm.

"An... incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine," Dutch flagship carrier KLM said in a statement.

on Wednesday Dutch media had reported on the incident earlier, while the Dutch military police, Marechaussee, said in a tweet it was running an investigation.

The investigation has not yet identified who the person was, a Marechaussee spokesperson told Reuters.

Dutch border police said passengers were removed from the plane and an investigation was opened.

The plane involved is a short-haul Embraer jet, used by KLM's Cityhopper service which operates flights to other nearby destinations like London, Dutch news reports said.

A picture posted on the NOS public broadcaster showed the plane surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances next to the departure terminals.

Safety and security measures are strict at Schiphol and accidents are rare at the busy airport, which handled around 5.5 million passengers last month alone, according to airport figures.

(With inputs from Reuters and Agence France-Presse)