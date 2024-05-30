'No one wanted to...': Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s daughter makes shocking revelation

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

'The Indian Sarcasm': From Humble Beginnings to Conquering Social Media

As rumours of divorce with Natasa Stankovic get stronger, fans wonder where is Hardik Pandya?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

First Hindu king to marry Mughal princess

Signs, symptoms that your period cramps aren't normal 

8 reasons for high uric acid levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Delhi Heatwave: Delhi Records Its Highest Temperature Ever, Rises To 52.3°C | Weather Update

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result: RBSE Class 10 Topper Gudiya Meena Scored 95.17%

Patna University Student Murder Case: College Student Beaten To Death On Campus, Know The Reason

Panchayat's Durgesh Kumar says viral 'Dekh raha hai Binod' line is not his anymore, reacts to memes | Exclusive

This classic was made by director in frustration, was rejected by Amitabh, Naseer, inspired many filmmakers, earned...

This small-budget blockbuster was rejected by Amitabh Bachchan, attained cult status, made director star; film earned...

HomeViral

Viral

'No one wanted to...': Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s daughter makes shocking revelation

''I was bullied and went through a very difficult, racist period. I used to cry,” said Priya Agarwal.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : May 30, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

'No one wanted to...': Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s daughter makes shocking revelation
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, recently shared insights about her childhood in London during an interview with Mint. She revealed facing racism and bullying from her classmates, describing how she "used to cry" but eventually "found comfort in discomfort."

Priya recounted, “When I was 7-8 years old, my parents decided to move to London and enrolled me in a weekly boarding school. No one wanted to sit next to me, and some girls would laugh at me. I was bullied and went through a very difficult, racist period. I used to cry.”

She found solace in her father’s wise advice, which helped her navigate those tough times: “My father told me two things. He said to succeed, I needed to find comfort in discomfort. In a new country, to be viewed positively, I had to be 25 percent better than everyone else. I understood what he meant, and I persevered. Today, some of those girls are my closest friends.”

Priya emphasized that this philosophy has been crucial in her professional life: “Finding comfort in discomfort is a principle I have embraced. In a male-dominated industry like mining, I want women to dominate.”

Mint shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, “Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar opens up about being bullied at school,” highlighting her childhood experiences and the racism she endured.

According to Forbes, Anil Agarwal, the 70-year-old billionaire known as the Metal King, has a net worth of $2.01 billion as of 2022. He is married to Kiran Agarwal, and they have two children, Priya Agarwal and Agnivesh Agarwal.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet outsider who became star with debut, one mistake in contract ruined her life, has no films in 26 years, works as...

'Against Gambhir becoming the coach...': Sourav Ganguly gets slammed by fans for indirect tweet towards BCCI

Meet woman who failed to get a job, then built Rs 1000 crore company by selling waste from home, owns one of largest…

Taj Mahal Hotel opens doors to dogs: ‘Strict instructions from Ratan Tata’

Meet man who used to walk to work, eat free meals, left high-paying corporate job at 29 due to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement