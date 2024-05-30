'No one wanted to...': Billionaire Anil Agarwal’s daughter makes shocking revelation

''I was bullied and went through a very difficult, racist period. I used to cry,” said Priya Agarwal.

Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal’s daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, recently shared insights about her childhood in London during an interview with Mint. She revealed facing racism and bullying from her classmates, describing how she "used to cry" but eventually "found comfort in discomfort."

Priya recounted, “When I was 7-8 years old, my parents decided to move to London and enrolled me in a weekly boarding school. No one wanted to sit next to me, and some girls would laugh at me. I was bullied and went through a very difficult, racist period. I used to cry.”

She found solace in her father’s wise advice, which helped her navigate those tough times: “My father told me two things. He said to succeed, I needed to find comfort in discomfort. In a new country, to be viewed positively, I had to be 25 percent better than everyone else. I understood what he meant, and I persevered. Today, some of those girls are my closest friends.”

Priya emphasized that this philosophy has been crucial in her professional life: “Finding comfort in discomfort is a principle I have embraced. In a male-dominated industry like mining, I want women to dominate.”

Mint shared the video on Instagram, captioning it, “Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc’s Priya Agarwal Hebbar opens up about being bullied at school,” highlighting her childhood experiences and the racism she endured.

According to Forbes, Anil Agarwal, the 70-year-old billionaire known as the Metal King, has a net worth of $2.01 billion as of 2022. He is married to Kiran Agarwal, and they have two children, Priya Agarwal and Agnivesh Agarwal.